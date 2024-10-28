48 homeless veterans displaced after fire at HVAF housing complex

SWNS

Disgusted locals are demanding action after their neighbours turned their home into a makeshift TIP with tonnes of rubbish dumped on the driveway. Residents living on Peach Avenue, in Stafford, say their lives are being made a misery by the eyesore mountain of waste along the residential street. Shocking photos show piles of debris stacked up on the driveway - including rubble, sofas, mattresses, wooden panels, fridges and carpets. Homeowners say the mound of filth has been left to fester for over a year and is attracting rats and causing health problems for their children.