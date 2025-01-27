At 49, Island gymnast looks for one more trip to nationals. And he hopes to go with his son

Among the slew of stellar athletes at the P.E. Classic competition, one person stood out from the crowd — and not just because he's a very familiar face on the Island's gymnastics scene.

At age 49, Scott Chandler was the oldest competitor among the nearly 300 people taking part this past weekend.

"The national open category is pretty much athletes over the age of 16, so I know most of the people I'll be competing against are either in their late teens or early 20s," he said. "So I've got my work cut out for me."

It's been almost 10 years since the decorated athlete last competed, when he became the oldest person to hit the mats at a national gymnastics championship at age 40.

Chandler "officially" retired after that event. But this year, he decided to give qualifying for nationals one more go.

"I certainly feel that all the other people that I compete against … respect and understand what I'm trying to do," he said. "Everybody's been very kind to me along the way … and I'm just grateful to still be able to do it with them."

The P.E. Classic is the largest competition hosted by the Island Gymnastics Academy.

Athletes from around the Maritimes filled a large conference room at the Delta Prince Edward in Charlottetown, which had been temporarily transformed into a full-scale gymnastics arena for the three-day event.

The competition is a qualifier for provincial championships. Athletes need a qualifying score at at least two such events in order to have a chance at moving on to provincials.

Nearly 300 athletes took part in the PE Classic gymnastics competition Jan. 25-26, 2024, at the Delta Prince Edward in Charlottetown.

"We have athletes that will be qualifying for Atlantics, eastern championships and also national championships this year," said Elizabeth Kerwin-MacPherson, a technical co-ordinator for the event.

"We've seen very impressive things from all the athletes, boys and girls alike. It's a great competition to watch."

Like father, like son

Chandler's gymnastics career has been one of "firsts," according to his biography on the P.E.I. Sports Hall of Fame website — from being the first Islander to compete for Team Canada at a world championship to introducing new skills on the floor and vault.

Should he qualify for the Atlantic and national championships this year, it could mark yet another first.

His son, eight-year-old Finnegan, could join his dad at those tournaments after earning medals in several events at the P.E. Classic, including the all-around competition.

Finnegan Chandler, 8, took home several medals from the PE Classic gymnastics competition, held Jan. 25-26, 2024 in Charlottetown.

Chandler said he doesn't believe there's ever been a father-son combination to compete in Atlantics or nationals.

Watching Finnegan compete, Chandler said he's just as nervous as any other dad, but seeing his son's success also fills him with pride.

"It's fun to be in the gym with him to see him grow, to see him excelling," Chandler said.

"I'm certainly there to encourage him and cheer him on, and if I can give him pointers along the way I will, but we try to be very respectful of the professionals and the great coaches we have."