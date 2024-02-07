Do 49ers players have to buy tickets for family and friends to attend Super Bowl 2024?

Whether you’re a fan of the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs, securing a ticket to Super Bowl LVIII can be pricey — even for the family members and friends of both teams.

The “Kelce” documentary on Amazon Prime Video, which captures the lives of National Football League All-Pro players and brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce (the Chiefs’ tight end), gave a glimpse into what the process of getting Super Bowl tickets looks like for players.

Here’s the kicker: players are still required to pay for tickets.

In the documentary, a scene features Jason Kelce, who plays the position of center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and his wife having a discussion on buying tickets for family and friends for Super Bowl LVII.

When doing the calculations for the maximum amount of tickets a player could purchase, Kelce’s wife realizes the total would amount to $50,000, including about $4,000 a ticket per child.

“It’s a lot of money,” Kelce said in the documentary.

How many Super Bowl tickets do 49ers players get?

According to Article 51, Section 9 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL and the NFL’s Player Association, every team will allow players to purchase two Super Bowl tickets each year, with safeguards to prevent ticket scalping, the agreement states.

The agreement says that in years when the Super Bowl is held in a stadium of 73,200 seats or more, at least 350 tickets will be available for players to purchase.

However, this year’s Super Bowl location, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, only holds 65,000, which means there are less than 350 tickets available for the players of both teams.

Players can purchase an additional 13 extra tickets at face value — which is an unknown price — with costs varying based on seat location, sports journalist Kevin Manahan wrote for NJ.com.

If players needs more than 15 tickets, they have to resort to resale markets, Manahan wrote.

How much do Super Bowl LVIII tickets cost?

The following are available ticket prices, not including taxes or fees, for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, as of Tuesday:

SeatGeek: Prices start at $5,837 and go up to $22,110.

Vividseats: Prices start at $5,360 and go up to $34,862.

Ticketmaster: Prices start at $6,250 and go up to $10,000.

Stubhub: Prices start at $5,119 and go up to $11,977.

For Sacramentans hoping to physically attend the Super Bowl on Sunday, costs to get from Sacramento to Las Vegas average an additional $41 to $1,000, not including the cost of a hotel stay or ticket price.

