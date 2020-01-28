49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Says Tom Brady Texted Him 'Good Luck' Ahead of the Super Bowl

Tom Brady is sending his best wishes to one of the 2020 Super Bowl contenders.

In a recent interview with the NFL Network, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo revealed that he received a message from Brady, 42, ahead of Sunday’s big matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“He shot me a text, just ‘good luck’ and everything like that,” Garoppolo, 28, told a reporter. “You know it’s, ‘Go handle business,’ it wasn’t too complicated or anything. Just ‘go win.’ “

Garoppolo, who is currently in his third year on the 49ers, was famously the back-up quarterback to Brady on the Patriots from 2014 to 2017.

Sunday will mark the first time that the Brady-led Patriots are not in the Super Bowl since 2016. They won in 2017 against the Atlanta Falcons, lost in 2018 to the Philadelphia Eagles, and won last year against the Los Angeles Rams.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty; Elise Amendola/AP/Shutterstock More

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers Beat Green Bay Packers, Will Face Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV

Although the team started this season at 8-0, their winning streak ended soon after. In their first wild card game since the 2009 season, the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans 20-13. It was the first time that they failed to reach the Divisional round since 2009.

Garoppolo, meanwhile, helped the Niners get to their first 8-0 start since 1990. The athlete managed to secure the team’s spot in the Super Bowl after defeating The Green Bay Packers on Jan. 19 to win the the NFC Championship.

The team has not been in the Super Bowl since 2013 when they were led by quarterback Colin Kaepernick. They lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Jimmy Garoppolo | Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images More

RELATED: Getting Ready for Super Bowl LIV: Fast Facts Ahead of the Big Game

Prior to their 2013 loss, the Niners had previously emerged victorious from every Super Bowl match-up they’d appeared in thus far: in 1995, 1990, 1989, 1985, and 1982.

Kansas City, meanwhile, will be led on Sunday by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The team last won the Super Bowl in 1970 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Super Bowl LIV begins airing Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.