49ers’ Ricky Pearsall Signs Autographs Hours Before Shooting

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was seen greeting fans and signing autographs hours before he was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco on August 31.

Police in San Francisco said officers responded to the area of Geary Street and Grant Avenue at 3:37 pm after a shooting was reported. A suspected robber and Pearsall were found injured.

In a statement, the 49ers said Pearsall “sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition.”

In a news briefing on Saturday evening, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said the suspect, a 17-year-old, was taken into custody.

Scott said officers believe the juvenile was acting alone and said there was no indication Pearsall was targeted because of his job as an NFL player.

Earlier that day, Pearsall appeared at a sports cards and autograph event at Cow Palace in Daly City. Video captured by fan page 49ers Tailgate shows Pearsall with fans at the event. Credit: 49ers Tailgate via Storyful

