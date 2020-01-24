49ers Victory Over Packers Predicted in Southwest Airlines 'Toilet Paper Bowl'

The Green Bay Packers might have known they were doomed to lose on January 19 when Southwest Airlines passenger Megan Powers posted video showing the San Francisco 49ers trouncing them in a proxy “toilet paper bowl” on a California plane.

Crew members on a flight from San Diego to San Jose conducted a race wherein passengers on opposite sides of the plane competed to pass a roll of toilet paper from the front of the plane to the back. The right side of the aircraft represented the Green Bay Packers, while the other side represented the San Francisco 49ers.

The two teams competed in the NFC Championship game on January 19.

Powers told Storyful the rules dictated that if the paper broke, the roll had to return to the front and the team start over.

“The flight attendant told us the team that wins has always lost the game. Not this time!” Powers said.

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV on February 2. Credit: Megan Powers via Storyful