49th District abortion fact check
Jim Avila is fact-checking the 49th Congressional District on abortion issues.
Jim Avila is fact-checking the 49th Congressional District on abortion issues.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to name three virtues that her opponent in next month's election, Donald Trump, possesses — but was unable to come up with even one.
The former president joked about his successor as he spoke about the cost of child care.
"There's a lot of unfairness in this world," the Republican nominee said of a matter regarding Obama.
Neil Cavuto declared that the false FEMA claims pushed by the GOP nominee "cannot be tolerated."
Donald Trump on Thursday addressed business leaders in Detroit, where he insulted their city and big companies.“You want to know the truth?” Trump told members of the Detroit Economic Club as he painted a picture of what his opponent would do to America. “It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”Audience members clapped when Trump said he wouldn’t allow Kamala Harris to make the rest of the country
Many people say that Trump is a horrible person and a serial liar, but that he was a good president. Here are the facts. | Opinion
“I never expected Trump to become president," admitted the Watergate journalist.
Turning the tables with an ironic twist, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris a threat to democracy on Friday and announced a plan to use a 1798 law to round up and deport undocumented migrants.“We will begin the largest deportation operation in the history of the United States,” Trump said at a campaign stop in Aurora, Colorado.Trump said if he wins another term in the White House, he’ll create “Operation Aurora” to target Venezuelan gang members and other “illegal aliens,” who he also referred to
CNN’s Kate Bolduan wasn’t having it with Karoline Leavitt’s interruption as she checked her on Trump’s FEMA lies.
General Mark Milley expressed his concerns about Trump to author Bob Woodward in March 2023
Charles C.W. Cooke shredded one particular page of the former president's 2024 election playbook.
“I’d like to report a murder,” one X user writes as clips of the political routine begin going viral The post Obama Roasts Trump for Everything From Selling Bibles to Needing a Diaper at Pittsburgh Rally | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
But Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not explain why he felt so optimistic.
It's not the only blistering critique of the former first lady's book.
The late night host said that Trump is now a “founding farter” of the United States.
Donald Trump's campaign has requested the use of military aircraft and vehicles to protect the former president as he campaigns during the final weeks of the presidential campaign, the New York Times and Washington Post reported on Friday. The request follows two recent assassination attempts against the Republican presidential candidate. It also comes after Trump's campaign last month said he had been briefed by U.S. intelligence officials on alleged threats from Iran to assassinate him.
Former president also makes false claim that ‘radical left governor has announced a plan to resettle 75,000 migrants’
The Republican vice presidential nominee had belittled an administration effort to convert an auto plant to electric vehicle production.
Iran’s government is extremely nervous and has been engaging in urgent diplomatic efforts with countries in the Middle East to gauge whether they can reduce the scale of Israel’s response to its missile attack earlier this month and – if that fails – help protect Tehran, sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
Trump’s running mate also debuted a strange impression of Kamala Harris and criticized her supposedly ‘awkward cackle’ at the campaign event. Eric Garcia reports from Greensboro