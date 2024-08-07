5.2-magnitude quake in Kern County felt in parts of SoCal
A magnitude-5.2 earthquake rattled parts of Southern California on Tuesday night.
One day after water spilled over and breached the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River, officials, First Nations and residents in the B.C. Interior are assessing the damage as the backed-up flow surges down the Fraser River. In an update Tuesday morning, the province said significant woody debris is flowing downstream along both rivers.At about 6:45 p.m. PT Monday, the leading edge of the flood had reached Big Bar on the Fraser River, about 70 kilometres downstream of the Chilcotin-Fraser conf
The province of British Columbia issued an emergency alert Monday morning after water began spilling over the landslide blocking the Chilcotin River.Gerald Pinchbeck with the Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre told CBC News that water began moving over the dam around 9 a.m. PT. The province's emergency alert, sent at at 10:35 a.m. PT, urged residents anywhere along the banks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and anywhere along the banks of the Fraser
Severe storms in Alberta on Monday brought large, damaging hail throughout the Calgary area.
Hail battered homes and damaged cars as a severe thunderstorm hit Southern Alberta on Monday, August 5.This footage, filmed by Ekrem Sahin, shows hail blanketing a residential street in Calgary.An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued shortly before 8pm and Environment Canada warned the “very dangerous” line of thunderstorms would be capable of producing baseball-sized hail. Credit: Ekrem Sahin via Storyful
Reaping and Sowing Imagine this dire scenario: the Atlantic Ocean's sea currents which bring warm water to Europe just collapses, making large swaths of the continent as cold as the Arctic Circle. A team of European scientists are warning in a new study in the journal Nature Communications that this collapse — along with the […]
VANCOUVER — High waters that flowed over top of a massive landslide in British Columbia's Chilcotin River are churning in the Fraser River towards British Columbia's Lower Mainland today.
Just as Debby continues to pound the Southeast with rain and wind, forecasters were also keeping an eye on another developing tropical system.
Debby is not done raining out just yet. Flooding rain continues across the Carolinas in the U.S. By the end of the week, heavy moisture and rain will track into Canada. The Weather Network meteorologist, Nadine Powell, has the details.
The City of Windsor will be tackling a population of wild parsnips later this month — an invasive species that's only becoming more prevalent in Ontario.The city says it will be using a herbicide along the Ganatchio Trail system in the Little River Corridor to control the plant species starting Aug. 12 and expects the work to wrap up by Aug. 23.The Invasive Species Centre provided grant money to the city to tackle its wild parsnip population. The grant will also allow the city to track the growt
There’s an invasive species of worm making itself known in Texas once again—the hammerhead flatworm.These worms are toxic, hard to kill.
The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more from Calgary, Alberta.
A severe storm risk in Alberta Monday includes a tornado chance for some locales, so be weather-aware and stay alert
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tropical Storm Debby was swirling over coastal Georgia and Carolinas on Wednesday, its wide bands of rain swelling inland waterways before it slowly marches north.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An outburst of flooding from a lake dammed by Juneau’s Mendenhall Glacier damaged at least an estimated 100 homes in what has become a perennial hazard for nearby neighborhoods.
The immediate danger from a landslide that blocked B.C.'s Chilcotin River is receding, but concern now turns to the impact on critical salmon runs. Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot'in National Government wants immediate restrictions on salmon fishing, saying the Fisheries Department isn’t doing enough to protect the fish. (Aug. 6, 2024)
EDMONTON — Officials from Parks Canada say crews are making good progress on tackling the wildfire in Jasper National Park but expect some firefighting to continue into the fall.
Tropical Storm Debby has dumped inches of rainfall along the South Carolina along with a tornado. Gov. Henry McMaster gave an update on the damage.
BENGALURU, India (AP) — India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the midst of a monthslong reelection campaign this April when he took to social media to trumpet a “remarkable feat!” and a “historic milestone” for his country: crossing 1 billion metric tons of coal and lignite production. It was proof, Modi said, of India's “commitment to ensuring a vibrant coal sector.”
As Chinese scientists analyzed the soil samples that their lunar probe brought back from the moon, they realized something groundbreaking: There was water found along with minerals in the soil.
