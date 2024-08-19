5 beautiful photos of Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas from over the years
Charles Curtis
·1 min read
Phil Donahue, the talk-show pioneer so many credit with being one of the first to come up with the daytime talk show concept, died at the age of 88.
Donahue was also married to actress Marlo Thomas, who's best known for That Girl. They were married for 44 years and first met when Thomas was a guest on his show, which is just wonderful. Per People, it was "love at first sight."
As we say goodbye to the legendary Donahue, with tributes pouring in from all over the world, here's a look back at photos of the couple over the years:
"There is no one-size-fits-all solution for everyone. I know many married people who are miserable, having affairs, or using their partner just for money, but we're told somehow these awful people are better just because they're married."
"My brother and I used to play a game we made up called 'bus stop.' I thought it was a totally normal and fun thing until I was much older, and my friend pointed out that this 'game' was literally just the two of us wandering around aimlessly while eating popsicles."