5 beautiful photos of Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas from over the years

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 04: Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas attend the "Hillary" New York Premiere at Directors Guild of America Theater on March 04, 2020 in New York City.

Phil Donahue, the talk-show pioneer so many credit with being one of the first to come up with the daytime talk show concept, died at the age of 88.

Donahue was also married to actress Marlo Thomas, who's best known for That Girl. They were married for 44 years and first met when Thomas was a guest on his show, which is just wonderful. Per People, it was "love at first sight."

As we say goodbye to the legendary Donahue, with tributes pouring in from all over the world, here's a look back at photos of the couple over the years:

1.

HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 06: Director Phil Donahue (L) and wife Marlo Thomas arrive at the "Body Of War" after party during AFI FEST 2007 presented by Audi held at Arclight Cinemas on November 6, 2007 in Hollywood, California.

2.

Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue attend the GMHC 35th Anniversary Spring Gala at Highline Stages on March 23, 2017 in New York City.

3.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 19: Phil Donahue and Marlo Thomas attend the "Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me" screening reception at Paley Center For Media on February 19, 2014 in New York City.

4.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 05: Phil Donahue (L) and actress Marlo Thomas attend the grand opening Of SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Robin Williams Center on October 5, 2016 in New York City.

5.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Marlo Thomas and Phil Donahue attend the premiere of the documentary "Michael Moore In TrumpLand" at the IFC Center on October 18, 2016 in New York City.

