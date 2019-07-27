5 decades with the Tely 10: A former winner remembers when it wasn't a road race at all

On Sunday, I will run my 47th Tely 10 — and my 44th consecutive one.

Early in the morning, I will join thousands of other runners and walkers as we journey east from Octagon Pond in Paradise to Bannerman Park in the heart of St. John's.

That route is very familiar, but it hasn't always been that way.

Over the years, I have witnessed many changes in this classic footrace, the most obvious being the tremendous increase in the number of participants in recent years.

On a recent Sunday morning — as I led a training run for a group of Tely participants over the Topsail Road course — a passing comment from one runner got me thinking back to my own first Tely 10 so many years ago.

A lot of different factors

The year was 1969. The date was Oct. 12 … much later than our now-standard fourth Sunday in July.

And, instead of lining up in starting corrals on McNamara Road as we will do for this year's race, all seven or eight of us toed the starting line on King George V track near Memorial Stadium.

Yes, that's right. The Tely 10 was held then on an oval track, for the second consecutive year.

Forty laps, start to finish. Forty! Ah, but you see, there were no hills, no intersections and no traffic.

Few people were in attendance that beautiful autumn afternoon apart from several officials who would time the race and record the number of times we circled the track. Among those who had come to trackside were former nine-time Tely champion Pat Kelly, as well as Graham Kelly (no relation), one of the original participants in the first Telegram Road Race in 1922.

Dan Clarke was the favourite that year. The talented young American runner had been winning all the local races by extremely wide margins. He had recently won a marathon and had captured top honours at the Memorial University cross-country championships.

Like Johnny Lafferty, the 1949 and 1958 Telegram champion, Clarke was stationed at the American naval base in Argentia. At that time, he was running close to 100 miles a week in training.

History made with 1st female runner

Little attention, meanwhile, was paid to a young female runner quietly warming up on the far side of the track.

However, sixteen-year-old Jackie Kean was about to do something a little different that day.

She was about to enter an all-male running event for the first time. Although a record holder in the juvenile 800- and 1,500-metre track events, this was to be her first try at a distance greater than five miles.

She had first become interested in running three years earlier during a summer program at the Kelly's Brook Playground. She was entering the 10-mile race that day only to see how she could do. She also indicated that she would not be bothered at all at the prospect of competing against an all-male field.

The rest of us were cross-country runners from Memorial University, used to running around Kent's Pond long before it became a popular walking trail.

Mike Green was there as well as Mike Campbell, Fraser Pritchett and Gary Furlong, one of the top track and field stars in the province.

We had come to the track with Keith Taylor, our cross-country coach, to see what times we could record for the 10-mile distance. If my memory serves me well, veteran distance runner Jimmy Jackson may also have been in the race.

