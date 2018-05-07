5 Facts About Kylie Jenner's Super Hot Bodyguard

From Seventeen

In case you haven't heard, the internet is totally convinced Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott is NOT Stormi Webster's dad. Even more crazy, some people believe Kylie's bodyguard Tim Chung is the real father. No one from the Kardashian-Jenner family has yet to comment on this speculation, so for now, let's assume it's just a rumor. Still, the side-by-side pics fans have assembled are pretty convincing. If you're hoping to learn more, here are seven interesting facts you should know about Kylie's super attractive bodyguard.

HAVE YALL NOTICED THAT KYLIE JENNERS BBY LOOKS A LOT LIKE HER BODYGUARD (translating the tweet) pic.twitter.com/2WskjO876U - bicth (@GOTHKISSES) May 2, 2018





why does Stormi Jenner look like Kylie’s bodyguard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9Be005qfhM - K$ (@OfficialKito) May 2, 2018







Kylie Jenner’s baby is her bodyguard’s, change my mind. pic.twitter.com/Gkea1q7jFn - mckauley delonjay (@mckooley) May 2, 2018

1. He works as an LAPD cop.

And he looks GREAT in his uniform.

2. He's a part-time model.

This guy does not have a bad angle.

3. He also works with Kim and Kourtney.

According to Page Six, Tim has worked with multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. In addition to Kylie, he's shadowed Kim, Kourtney, and their kids.

4. He has five sisters.

In an Instagram post for National Sibling Day, he wrote, "Growing up with 5 sisters was quite the adventure! They've grown up to be amazing beautiful women. Love you guys to pieces! ❤️."

5. He plays basketball.

According to the LAPD basketball roster, Tim plays for the LAPD Blue team.

6. He's a Dodgers fan.

It's only natural since he's based in L.A.

7. He likes mirror selfies.

And we're not complaining...

Victoria Rodriguez is a fellow at Seventeen.com. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram!

