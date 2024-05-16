5 Israeli soldiers killed in apparent friendly fire incident: Updates

Five Israeli soldiers were killed and seven wounded in a northern Gaza incident when Israeli tanks fired shells "for unclear reasons" at a building being used by Israeli troops, the military announced Thursday.

An initial investigation revealed the tanks, a few dozens yards from the building, identified a weapon and fired at least two shells, the military said in a statement. Officials were investigating "why the shells were fired and if the soldiers were mistaken for armed militants." The soldiers who died were all ages 20 to 22.

The incident took place in an area of northern Gaza initially cleared of Hamas militants early in the war. In recent days, however, Israeli forces have returned to face fierce fighting around Gaza City and the Jabalia refugee camp, raising doubts about Israel's progress in eliminating Hamas from the enclave.

Early Thursday, the Israeli military announced another issue, an "operational accident as a result of a munitions explosion in military territory" where forces were stationed in Israel less than a mile from Gaza. There was no immediate report on casualties, and the military said that incident was under investigation.

Tents are set up by displaced Palestinians amid the devastation in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 16, 2024.

Developments:

∎ Israeli forces killed three men in raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, during a search of money-changing shops, the Palestinian Health Ministry and Palestinian officials said.

∎ German authorities banned the advocacy group Palestine Solidarity Duisburg for its alleged support of Hamas. Police raided properties to confiscate devices and documents, North-Rhine Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul said.

Aid to begin flowing through US-built pier

The Pentagon has built a pier in Gaza after a two-month effort and aid is expected to begin flowing within days, Solani Korde, a senior official with the U.S. Agency for Development, said Thursday. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the deputy commander of Central Command, acknowledged land routes are the most efficient means of getting aid to civilians in Gaza who face dire food shortages. Border closures and tight security demanded by Israel have severely limited the flow of aid along land routes.

The new pier was fixed to the shore early Thursday, and about 500 tons of aid are staged for delivery in the next few days, Cooper said.

"Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance are expected to begin moving ashore in the coming days," U.S. Central Command said in a statement. "The United Nations will receive the aid and coordinate its distribution into Gaza."

Israel to send more troops into Rafah

Israel forces are "wearing down" Hamas resistance in Rafah and more Israel troops will join the ground operation, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Thursday.

"This operation will continue with additional forces," Gallant said in a statement. "Several tunnels in the area have been destroyed by our forces and more tunnels will be destroyed soon."

He said Hamas is able to "regenerate itself" because it has no reserves, no ability to manufacture weapons, no supplies or ammuntion.

Hamas "has no ability to properly treat terrorists who are injured, and this means that we are wearing it down," Gallant said.

Israel, Egypt clash over fate of Rafah border crossing

Egypt has rejected an Israeli proposal for reopening the Rafah border crossing between Egypt's Sinai Peninsula and the Gaza Strip and to manage its future operation, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters. Among concerns: Egypt demands that Palestinians manage the border after Israel's withdrawal. Israel is unwilling to relinquish control amid concerns that Hamas could regain influence in the enclave.

The Rafah crossing had been a main conduit for humanitarian aid entering Gaza. Egypt blames the current border shutdown on the Israeli military operation amid concerns the Sinai will be overwhelmed with refugees fleeing Gaza. Israel says it is willing to open the border for civilians who want to flee the fighting.

The U.N. and international aid agencies say the closures of the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings have essentially severed the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

