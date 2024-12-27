5 jaw-dropping moments from the Beyoncé Bowl halftime performance on Christmas Day

Beyoncé lit up NRG Stadium, putting on a stellar halftime performance during the Baltimore vs. Houston game on Christmas Day.

The halftime show marked the first time the Grammy-winning singer performed songs from her eighth studio album, "Cowboy Carter." Fans attending the game were given light-up bracelets, which cemented the event as the "Beyoncé Bowl."

The performance, which is now available as a standalone special on Netflix, was yet another way Beyoncé used her platform to shine a light on emerging Black artists, specifically in country music. It's the biggest stage yet she's used to spotlight her collaborators. Netflix on Thursday said the halftime show drew 27 million U.S. viewers.

Here are five groundbreaking moments from the unforgettable show on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the songs: Beyoncé Bowl: See the setlist of the Ravens-Texans game halftime performance on Christmas

All-white grand entrance on horseback

The megastar made a grand entrance in true Beyoncé fashion, riding in on horseback in a white cowboy hat and duster. She serenaded the crowd with her single "16 Carriages" as she made her way underneath the stadium to the field.

'My House' lights up the stadium

Shortly after entering the field, Beyoncé was joined by a marching band, singing “Ya Ya” as she revelaed a glittery bodysuit and chaps.

During the performance, she also performed her 2023 song "My House" as fans used signs to display "My House" in the stands.

Beyoncé's Netflix halftime show now available as standalone special: How to watch

Beyonce performs with her daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show in Houston.

Blue Ivy performs alongside her mom

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter was alongside her mom during the big halftime show. Blue showed off her moves as she danced to several songs throughout the performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point, Blue danced hand-in-hand with her mom, making for an unforgettable moment.

Don't miss anything: Sign up for USA TODAY's Everyone's Talking newsletter for all the online buzz.

Shaboozey, Post Malone and more join Beyoncé

The Grammy-winning singer was sure to bring out artists featured on her eighth studio album. She was first joined by the four women who sing alongside her on "Blackbiird."

Tiera Kennedy, Brittney Spencer, Tanner Adell and Reyna Roberts sang the Beatles cover in unison.

Shaboozey also made an appearance, singing his verse on "Sweet Honey Buckin'" with Beyoncé.

Then crossover superstar Post Malone joined Beyoncé as they performed their song "Levii's Jeans" with a denim-covered truck as the backdrop.

Beyoncé ascends to the air for a grand finale

Beyoncé ended her stellar performance with a bang. She ascended into the air, singing her chart-topping tune "Texas Hold 'Em," accompanied with a sign that read "bang."

ADVERTISEMENT

As fans know, Queen Bey announced her halftime gig last month, and fans instantly drove up game day ticket sales. Beyoncé teased the show as "A Cowboy Carter Christmas."

Of course, Beyoncé first announced the album during a surprise Super Bowl commercial in February when she released singles "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em." The songs instantly took the internet by storm, as did the album once it was released.The 27-track project has also been huge catalyst for the recent spotlight on Black country artists and the genre's roots.

Prior to sharing the album with the rest of the world, Beyoncé got candid about creating the five-year project and alluded to her 2016 performance at the CMA Awards.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive."

ADVERTISEMENT

"It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history," she wrote. "The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work."

This story has been updated to include additional information.

Follow Caché McClay, the USA TODAY Network's Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @cachemcclay.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 5 jaw-dropping moments from the Beyoncé Bowl halftime performance