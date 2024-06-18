5 juveniles arrested — Woodland police say they tried to hot-wire car using a USB cable

Five juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning after police said they tried to steal a car in Woodland.

Officers were called about 1 a.m. to the 800 block of West Lincoln Avenue after a neighbor told the Woodland Police Department that they saw the juveniles smash a vehicle’s back window before attempting to hot-wire the car using a USB charging cable.

A photo shared by police showed a dark gray sedan with its back passenger window smashed. “While you were sleeping, they should have been sleeping,” officers said in announcing the arrests.

The neighbor had called police when they saw the juveniles breaking the ignition from the steering column and officers caught up to the group “a short distance away” and detained them.

The five suspects, who were not identified because of their age, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and attempting to steal a vehicle. They were transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility across town.