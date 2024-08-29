5 Killed in Exchange of Fire at West Bank Mosque, IDF Says

At least five people were killed in an exchange of fire during Israeli military operations in Tulkarm, West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on August 29.

The IDF said Mohammed Jabber was among those killed. According to the IDF, Jabber was “the head of a terrorist network in Nur Shams” and “was involved in carrying out numerous terrorist attacks, including a shooting attack in which an Israeli civilian, Amnon Muchtar, was murdered in June.”

Jabber, and the four others, were killed while hiding “inside a mosque in Tulkarm.”

Footage published by local news outlet Quds Feed shows heavy damage to a building next to the Martyrs Mosque in Tulkarm. It is not known if the building belongs to the mosque. Credit: Quds Feed via Storyful

