The 5 Leather Jackets That Will Help You Win Fall 2018

October can be a beautifully cool and crisp or uncomfortably moist month depending on where you live and what day it is. Still, none of that changes the fact that it is the official start of leather jacket season (despite the fact that we will tell you every season is leather jacket season). The jackets demand to be worn right now, though, because their window is longer than usual (less rain, more calfskin) and their swagger is great. Our stylish celebrity friends know this, and have already modeled this season’s best styles over the last few weeks at fashion shows and movie premieres and any other activity where a paparazzo's lens was present. If they can muscle through it, you can too. Follow Lakeith Stanfield’s lead and eat a popsicle if you get desperate—just keep the jacket on.