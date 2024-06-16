5 from Mass. among 7 arrested after large fight at Block Island Ferry dock
Police in Rhode Island said they received a report of 20 to 30 people actively fighting at the Block Island Ferry dock Saturday night.
Police in Rhode Island said they received a report of 20 to 30 people actively fighting at the Block Island Ferry dock Saturday night.
Attorneys for Sandra Hemme immediately moved to free her from the prison in Chillicothe. If released, Hemme’s prison term will mark the longest known wrongful conviction of a woman in U.S. history.
The four Miami-Dade police officers turned themselves in at the Broward Main Jail on Friday and Saturday. They’ve since been released.
The remains of a Black man hanged for murder in Nova Scotia nearly 200 years ago will be laid to rest Saturday after his skeleton spent decades on display in doctors' offices.Labban Powell, who lived in Cornwallis Township, was hanged in a public execution near Kentville after being convicted for the murder of a white man in 1826.His body was claimed by a physician at the time — as was legal if no family came forward — to be used to train medical students.Powell was buried near an anthill. When
The 18-year-old daughter of Law & Order star was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina
The World War II mystery of what happened to a Finnish passenger plane after it was shot down over the Baltic Sea by Soviet bombers appears to finally be solved more than eight decades later. The plane was carrying American and French diplomatic couriers in June 1940 when it was downed just days before Moscow annexed the Baltic states. All nine people on board the plane were killed, including the two-member Finnish crew and the seven passengers — an American diplomat, two French, two Germans, a Swede and a dual Estonian-Finnish national.
A farmer whose runaway cow was rammed by police says the footage of the incident is a sorry sight.
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — An undercover female Mountie who helped break up an alleged murder plot at the Coutts blockade in 2022 was accused in court Friday of flirting with one of the accused to acquire information.
The man continued to stab the victim even after he fell to the ground, prosecutors say.
AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police tactical team fatally shot a man on a rooftop early Saturday after an hourslong standoff in which authorities said he opened fire at officers, two homes burned down and a person who fought with him apparently died.
Honolulu police recently received some attention on social media for recommending that beachgoers not leave their valuables unattended and instead take those items with them into the ocean in a waterproof bag. But both police and travel experts have other simple tips to keep your trip safe from theft.
Nearly 20 people robbed a jewelry store in less than two and a half minutes on Wednesday, June 12
Nancy Iskander's two sons Mark, 11, and Jacob, 8, were killed in a 2020 hit-and-run
A teenaged boy was killed after being shot in Scarborough on Saturday, police say.The shooting happened in the area of Glendower Circuit and Birchmount Road shortly before 2 p.m., the Toronto Police Service said in a tweet.A 16-year-old boy transported himself to a local hospital and was located by police suffering from gunshot wounds considered life-threatening injuries, police said. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.In an email to CBC Toronto on Sunday, police spokesperson Cindy Chu
Evan Pritchett, 14, says they want to pave the path for other kids in rural Newfoundland and Labrador. (Submitted by Evan Pritchett)The Pride flag is flying outside the town hall in Gambo but for members of the area's 2SLGBTQ+ community, being queer in rural Newfoundland isn't easy. Evan Pritchett, 14, lives that reality every day.They are in Grade 8 and live in Gambo with their parents, Nicole Denty and Hedley Pritchett.Evan said their parents always knew they were a part of the 2SLGBTQ+ commun
After 30 years, Angela Maher's killer, a woman who never spent a minute in jail, has been found, leaving more questions than answers.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Mike Johnson said Friday that the House will go to court to enforce the subpoena against Attorney General Merrick Garland for access to President Joe Biden's special counsel audio interview, hours after the Justice Department refused to prosecute Republicans’ contempt of Congress charge.
Emergency crews in Oregon rescued 30 people trapped upside down on a ride at one of the oldest continually operating amusement parks in the United States. A video taken before the rescue shows the people hanging upside down.
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Nine people were injured, including two young children and their mother, after a shooter opened fire at a splash pad in a Detroit suburb where families gathered to escape the summer heat Saturday. Police tracked the shooter to a home, where the man apparently shot himself to death, authorities said.
RCMP are searching for Tyler Bennett, 31, who police say escaped from the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville just after 6 p.m. NT on Friday. (RCMP)The RCMP are searching for an escaped inmate from the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville.Tyler Bennett, 31, escaped from the correctional centre just after 6 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the RCMP.Bennett is described as five feet eight inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Police believe he is shirtless, and has m
JERUSALEM (AP) — An explosion in southern Gaza killed eight Israeli soldiers, the military said Saturday, making it the deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months.