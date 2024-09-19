5 Mass. correction officers hurt, 2 stabbed in prison assault
Five correction officers were injured during an incident at maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center on Wednesday evening.
Five correction officers were injured during an incident at maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center on Wednesday evening.
Peel Regional Police released stunning security camera video Wednesday showing a woman run over a man while allegedly stealing his Porsche SUV earlier this month in Mississauga.That woman, now wanted for the vehicle theft and dangerous operation causing bodily harm, is captured on the video telling the man she's at his home to see the Porsche Cayenne. Police said she was responding to an Auto Trader ad, and the incident took place at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 in the Winston Churchill and Eglinton
Sean "Diddy" Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution
AVIGNON, France (AP) — A 71-year-old French man admitted in court Tuesday that for nearly a decade, he repeatedly drugged his unwitting wife and invited dozens of men to rape her while she lay unconscious in their bed.
An associate of Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman man who drugged his wife and invited dozens of men to rape her in a case that has shocked France and the world, told a court that he committed similar crimes against his own wife under Pelicot's influence. Jean-Pierre Marechal met Pelicot on a website where they shared information about drugging and assulting their spouses. Police say Pelicot was among the men who Marechal invited to assault his wife. An associate of Frenchman Dominique Pelicot, w
"It was unprofessional behavior of him, he started to panic," David Lochridge testified of Stockton Rush
The boys' mom, 29-year-old Deveca Rose, denies four counts of manslaughter
The remains of Daniel Menard, 79, and his wife, Stephanie Menard, 73, were found in their neighbor’s basement, police allege
What kind of life quality do you get in the bargain?
"The only way to escape the signs was to surrender. So I parted with my friends and their envious futures and moved in with the Sisters of Charity in Kansas City, armed with little more knowledge about religious life than what I could gather from Sister Act."
The remains of Elijah Vue were found last week, months after he disappeared in February, according to authorities
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A crew member of a Canadian Coast Guard ship has been lost at sea off southern Newfoundland.
50 Cent posted a joke on X after Diddy was indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges on Monday. The two have been beefing for years.
A mother, 29, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her five-year-old son southwest of Montreal.Quebec provincial police say emergency services were called to the home about 3 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., a community 55 kilometres from Montreal.Inside the home, the boy was found unresponsive and his death was confirmed not long after.Initially, Sgt. Marythe Bolduc said investigators were treating the boy's death as suspicious.Two other people were
Macollvie Neel, editor of the Haitian Times, was ready to start her workday from home on Monday when her doorbell rang. What she thought might be a delivery turned out to be more than a half-dozen police officers.
Jalin J. Foreman, 27, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Jalen Whitlock
A man accused of stalking and harassing UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers said on social media that he intended to marry her and had an engagement ring and lingerie in his possession when he was arrested near a Connecticut airport, according to police reports.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The owner and manager of the cargo ship that caused the Baltimore bridge collapse recklessly cut corners and ignored known electrical problems on the vessel, the Justice Department alleged Wednesday in a lawsuit seeking to recover more than $100 million that the government spent to clear the underwater debris and reopen the city’s port.
The case of 'El Menchito' has highlighted the generational divide between boomer-aged drug cartel bosses and their millennial children.
British Columbia's director of civil forfeiture is suing to keep $880,000 paid as a bond to the Canada Border Services Agency by a man accused of being the multimillionaire leader of a criminal gang running casinos in Macao.According to a notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday, Tujie Lai's spouse paid the money to the CBSA in October 2019 after Lai was handed over to Canadian authorities by the U.S. Border Patrol, which claimed he had crossed the border illegally.The court doc
Coronation Street has revealed Betsy Swain's link to Joel Deering's dark plan.