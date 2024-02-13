5-year-old autistic boy missing in Belle Glade found dead

The Canadian Press

CARMAN, Man. — A Manitoba father has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his young children, including a two-month-old daughter, their mother and a teenage relative. The details emerged at an RCMP news conference Monday, where Premier Wab Kinew became emotional talking about the loss of an entire family, calling it "a dark time" for the province. Kinew told the news conference he knows what it's like to hold an infant in his arms, to grasp the hand of a young ch