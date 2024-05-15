5 p.m. WYFF Severe weather update
Dangerous wildfires have scorched tens of thousands of acres and are closing in on multiple Canadian towns, forcing thousands of evacuations and degrading air quality.
The long weekend may not give everyone the tease of summer they want, but don't count it as a write off yet
The large reptile was lurking in a marina in Australia, officials said.
“Never be off your guard.”
More than 100 blazes are burning across Canada Monday, with several major wildfires prompting evacuations for hundreds of residents and threatening to swallow up communities.
Officials hope the tide will carry the body back out to sea.
Explore the shocking discovery in high-temperature superconductors that may initiate a new era of power.
Scientists found the “iconic” predator in the leaves of a park in Australia.
Get the latest exclusive scoop on the long-weekend forecast with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Rounds of rain take aim at the Prairies this week, with all eyes on a temperature drop, which could bring periods of snow into the May long weekend
The iconic trees evolved on Madagascar 21 million years ago and later spread to other countries.
FORT NELSON, B.C. — Duane Loe lives just three kilometres south of Fort Nelson, B.C., where most of the 4,700 people have fled from a fast-approaching wildfire. But Loe isn't leaving. He has decided to stay put with a group of about a dozen other residents who have firefighting experience and plan to protect their homes and property. The forecasts have called for westerly winds to push the Parker Lake blaze in their direction. "We are safe," Loe said on Monday as the government urged all remaini
Thousands of Fort McMurray residents headed south to safety as a large out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community, but many are worried they won't have a home to return to.An evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon for the neighbourhoods of Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace, as the wildfire southwest of the community continues to grow.Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice. Marina Ba
The star shows the relative position of Wednesday morning's earthquake northeast of Ottawa on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River. (Earthquakes Canada)People in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec may have felt the ground rumble their morning coffee on Wednesday.A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook an area northwest of Hawkesbury, Ont., on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River at 8:20 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.Earthquakes under a 3.5 magnitude aren't always felt, while those up to
A stormy start to the week was seen in parts of southern Ontario, and there will be more unsettled weather on Tuesday. Alongside the rain could be some hazy skies as wildfire smoke from Western Canada infiltrates the region
More than 6,000 residents of Fort McMurray, Alta., headed south to safety as a large, out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community. Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice.
Hike up your socks and check your pets — tick season is already in full force.Rob and Kathy Bull of Cambridge, Ont., are warning others to check themselves and their pets. They took to social media last Wednesday to post a video of nearly 20 ticks creeping around in a green vial. They had picked the ticks off their four-year-old Jack Russell terrier, Roxy after a short walk through Dumfries Conservation Area."Mostly her abdomen, but there were a few in her beard, a couple on the top of her head,
The Weather Network details the 30-30-30 rule that officials use to alert people when there is a threat of extreme wildfire behaviour
Thomas L. Robison is believed to have traveled down the river on a "wooden raft" after abandoning his car, according to the National Park Service
Data centres could draw as much electricity as Japan by 2026, according to the International Energy Agency.