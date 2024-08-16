All About the 5 People Charged in Matthew Perry's Death: What Are the Accusations and Possible Penalties?

Five people were charged in connection with the 'Friends' actor's death

Mike Pont/WireImage Matthew Perry

Five people have been charged in connection with the death of Matthew Perry, who was found dead in his jacuzzi in October 2023, after he had been injected with three shots of ketamine that day.

Perry, who was long candid about his struggles with addiction, was taken advantage of by the defendants, United States Attorney Martin Estrada alleged, after the Friends star became addicted again shortly before his death on Oct. 28. 2023.

All of the defendants charged in Perry's death — three of whom have or will plead guilty — were accused by the Justice Department of having been involved in the distribution of ketamine. (Defendants Jasveen Sangha and Dr. Salvador Plasencia have not pleaded guilty or agreed to do so.)

Here are the five defendants who have been charged:

Jasveen Sangha

Allegedly known as the "Ketamine Queen," according to prosecutors, Sangha is accused of having distributed the ketamine that caused Perry's death.

Sangha has been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

According to a federal indictment, Sangha allegedly operated a stash house in North Hollywood, where she would "store, package, and distribute narcotics."

Sangha allegedly dealt to "high end and celebs," the indictment claims.

If convicted, she could face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Matthew Perry

Dr. Salvador Plasencia

One of two doctors charged in connection with Perry's death, Plasencia is accused of supplying drugs to Perry's assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who has since pleaded guilty to his involvement in getting the ketamine to the actor.

Plasencia is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, seven counts of distribution of ketamine and two counts of altering and falsifying documents or records related to the federal investigation.

According to the indictment, Plascenia allegedly contacted fellow physician Mark Chavez about purchasing ketamine that authorities claim Plasencia planned to sell to Perry.

Plasencia allegedly referred to bottles of ketamine as "Dr. Pepper," "cans" and "bots," the indictment states.

Per prosecutors, in alleged texts sent by Plasencia referencing Perry, the doctor allegedly wrote, "I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

If Plasencia is found guilty on all counts, he could face up to 10 years behind bars for each ketamine-related count and up to 20 years for a count of records falsification.

Kenneth Iwamasa

Iwamasa was Perry's live-in assistant at the time of the actor's death.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death and admitted to injecting Perry "repeatedly" in the days before his death, including three times on the day the actor died.

After Perry had already been given two doses of ketamine that day, he told Iwamasa to "shoot me up with a big one," according to the assistant's plea agreement, and to prepare his hot tub.

When Iwamasa returned after running errands, Perry was dead, face down in the water.

Perry's assistant could face up to 15 years in prison.

Steve Mack/FilmMagic Matthew Perry

Erik Fleming

The Department of Justice says Fleming was an acquaintance of Perry's who coordinated the sale of ketamine between Sangha and the actor.

Fleming admitted to distributing the ketamine that killed Perry to Iwamasa; he claimed he'd purchased the drugs from Sangha, according to the justice department.

Authorities allege that after Perry's death, Sangha texted Fleming and told him to delete their messages.

Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

He could face up to 25 years in prison.

Dr. Mark Chavez

The second doctor charged, Chavez is expected to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, prosecutors said.

In his plea agreement, Chavez admitted to selling ketamine to Plasencia.

Chavez, according to his plea agreement, used to operate a ketamine clinic and diverted some of the ketamine from the clinic.

Prosecutors say Chavez also obtained additional ketamine by submitting a fraudulent prescription using a former patient's name, unbeknownst to the patient, and made false statements to a wholesale ketamine distributor.

Chavez, who will be arraigned on Aug. 30, faces up to 10 years in prison.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP



