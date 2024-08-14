5 People Diagnosed with Legionnaires' Disease in New Hampshire After Possible Exposure to Cooling Tower

New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan advised that people who have visited the area should monitor themselves for symptoms

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Legionnaires' disease

Five people in New Hampshire have developed Legionnaires' disease after possibly being exposed to contaminated water droplets from a cooling tower.

The bacterial pneumonia, which is caused by inhaling water droplets contaminated with Legionella bacteria, was found in five people between June and July, said the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) in a press release on Monday, Aug 12.

An investigation showed that all five individuals may have been exposed to water droplets from a cooling tower behind the RiverWalk Resort in the downtown area of Lincoln, N.H., that tested positive for the bacteria.

"RiverWalk is partnering with DHHS to address the contamination, with additional test results for the cooling tower expected next week," the press release said.

The resort also confirmed in a statement that they are "working very closely with state officials" to remediate the situation.

Getty Legionnaires' disease

"Upon discovery, our team immediately took the necessary corrective action to kill any residual bacteria per the state’s guidelines. Based on our engineer’s preliminary tests performed this morning, Tuesday, August 13, remediation appears to have been successful," their statement posted on Facebook read.

According to NBC News, four of the five infected people were initially hospitalized and later discharged. All five individuals have recovered from the disease, per the outlet.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) noted in its press release that because the cooling tower is "still in operation while remediation is ongoing, there may continue to be some risk of exposure to the public, especially for people within a half-mile of its location."

New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan advised that people who have visited the area near the contaminated cooling tower should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Getty Legionnaires' disease

“People who develop fever or other symptoms of pneumonia within 14 days after spending time in this area should talk to their healthcare provider about testing for Legionella infection," Chan said in a statement included in the press release.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Legionnaires' disease usually develops two to 10 days after exposure to Legionella bacteria, with an infected individual examining symptoms such as a headache and muscle aches.

By the second or third day, additional symptoms can include a cough, shortness of breath, and chest pain, per the Mayo Clinic.



