5 people taken to hospital after explosion at Red Deer industrial building

Red Deer RCMP say they received a report of an explosion at an industrial workplace on 53rd avenue and 54th street around 3:20 p.m. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC - image credit)

Several people were taken to hospital after an explosion and fire in Red Deer Thursday afternoon.

Alberta Health Services says five people were taken to hospital after an incident at the Prairie Bus Lines Terminal in Red Deer.

An AHS spokesperson said two people were taken to hospital in critical condition, two others in serious but stable condition and one other patient was in stable condition.

Red Deer RCMP said in a news release they received a report of an explosion at an industrial workplace on 53rd avenue and 54th street around 3:20 p.m.

Police say the fire was quickly extinguished and five employees were taken to hospital.

A news release from the City of Red Deer states that no other buildings were affected by the explosion, however nearby residents and businesses experienced a brief power outage to allow firefighters to put out the fire.

Red Deer Emergency Services can confirm the explosion originated inside the building, resulting in a fire, the city said. The cause is still under investigation.

RCMP said Occupational Health and Safety would also be investigating the incident.

According to its website, Prairie Bus Lines provides student, charter and employee transportation in central Alberta. The company has not yet responded to a request for comment from CBC News.