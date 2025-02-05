Suspect being sought in shooting at cosmetics warehouse in Ohio worked at the facility, police say

This image taken from video provided by WSYX shows police responding to an active shooter early Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in New Albany, Ohio. (WSYX via AP)

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — A suspect being sought Wednesday in a shooting at cosmetics warehouse in Ohio that left one person dead and five others wounded worked at the facility, police said.

There were no reports of any kind of confrontation or dispute that would have prompted Tuesday night's shooting, New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones told reporters at a news conference.

The suspect had been at work “for some time” before the shooting, which happened about 10:30 p.m., Jones said. Police have been checking addresses associated with the suspect, he said.

All of the victims also worked at the facility, Jones said. Five of them were taken to hospitals for treatment, Jones said. He said he couldn’t release their conditions. The sixth victim died in the building.

The shooting happened at the warehouse for a company that makes products including cosmetics and toiletries. Jones said Wednesday morning that investigators didn't have a motive for the shooting.

A message seeking comment was sent to the company Wednesday morning.

Jones earlier described the shooting as a “targeted type of attack” and he reiterated Wednesday morning that police don’t believe the suspect poses a general threat to the public. A handgun was found at the scene, Jones said.

About 150 people were evacuated to a neighboring building, Jones said.