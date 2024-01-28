5 rescued in denmark after falling through ice
5 rescued in denmark after falling through ice
5 rescued in denmark after falling through ice
A bout of snow will hit the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area on Sunday, with a very sharp cutoff developing over the region
“I never could have imagined the agonizing way in which my mom spent her last minutes on this earth.”
Heavy snow in Juneau, Alaska, has wreaked havoc on boats, roofs and roads.Whitehorse's sister city has received more than five feet of snow so far in January. Last week, 30 inches of snow fell in three days. "Oh my gosh, Saturday — I think it was the 13th of January — it started snowing, and that first storm dropped over 30 inches," said Matthew Creswell, Juneau's harbour master.That was the start of two storms in an 11-day period dropping over 60 inches of snow, he said."What that causes is jus
A formidable winter storm approaching Atlantic Canada to start the week could bring blizzard conditions and hefty snow totals to the region
A sobering new reliability report from Consumer Reports indicates electric vehicles still have a long road ahead regarding dependable performance. The survey of over 300,000 vehicles found...
The risk for flooding will grow across southwestern B.C. in the days ahead as the region endures excessive rainfall and rapid snowmelt
Prepare for significant travel disruptions in Atlantic Canada as a major snowstorm approaches the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides insights into the timing and potential impacts.
Several systems will be impacting British Columbia. The coast will see much of the rainfall, where flood watches and high streams flow advisories are located. Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the details
CALGARY — Canada's energy industry is reacting with dismay to U.S. President Joe Biden's move to pause approvals of new liquefied natural gas export terminals in that country. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said it sees LNG as a lower-emission source of secure energy that can help countries get off coal. "LNG facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast are also offering Canadian producers an opportunity to export their natural gas globally," said CAPP president and CEO Lisa Baiton in an e
Over 300 mm. of rain is expected for the B.C. south coast, with two different Pineapple Expresses impacting the region, as well as a risk for flooding as the freezing levels rise above 2,000 meters, causing snow melt and heavy rain. Details with meteorologist Rhythm Reet.
The “small” and “glossy” new mountain species was discovered in Papua New Guinea, researchers said in a new study.
We’ve come a long way from the polar vortex that greeted January
More than a dozen Alberta oilsands facilities are emitting potentially harmful air pollutants at 20 to 64 times the rate reported to the government, according to new research published in the journal Science.
Grey County council has given its thumbs up to the continuation of a project to expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the region. Grey has been working with Bruce, Dufferin, Wellington, Huron and Perth counties on a plan to add electric vehicle chargers across the local area in an effort to fill in gaps where chargers are needed. The program has been titled: Rural Recharge. County staff brought forward an update about the project at council’s meeting on Jan. 25. Through
A storm approaching Atlantic Canada early next week could bring heavy snowfall to some areas. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh
A major incident was declared yesterday amid fears a building could collapse after a huge fire in Liverpool city centre. Firefighters were called to a blaze on Fox Street shortly after 2pm on Saturday and arrived to find the building, measuring 100 metres by 50 metres, "well alight". The building was said to be showing "signs of collapse" and fire crews and police had to evacuate nearby buildings, Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service (MFRS) said.
Several boats were destroyed by fire at a wharf just east of Yarmouth, N.S.RCMP Const. Dominic Laflamme said a report of the fire was called in around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday at Pembroke Wharf on Chegoggin Point Road.Upon arrival, RCMP officers say they found three fishing boats that had been tied together engulfed in flames.Loren Cushing, a councillor with the Municipality of the District of Yarmouth and harbour manager for the Chegoggin Point Harbour Authority, said he lives just about a kilome
Cloudy weekend before sunshine, mid 40s next week
VANCOUVER — Rainfall and flood advisories remain in effect for parts of Metro Vancouver and the Sea to Sky region as balmy weather brings a series of rainstorms to British Columbia's South Coast, melting any sign of heavy snowfall earlier this month. Environment Canada says a series of atmospheric rivers is rolling over the area through Wednesday, bringing temperatures five to 10 degrees above normal. A rainfall warning spanning parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound says the warmer airmass wil
New Jersey's public transit agency said Friday it is scrapping plans for a backup power plant that would have been fueled by natural gas, heartening environmental justice advocates who targeted it and several other power plants in largely minority areas. NJ Transit said it is redirecting $503 million in federal funding that would have been used to build the backup system, called the TransitGrid Microgrid Central Facility, to other resiliency projects scattered around northern and central New Jer