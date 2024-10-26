5 stunning Beyoncé photos of her endorsing Kamala Harris at a Houston rally

TOPSHOT - US singer-songwriter Beyonce speaks during a campaign rally for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, on October 25, 2024. (Photo by Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776229107 ORIG FILE ID: 2180321691

Beyoncé was joined by Kelly Rowland Friday night at the Houston rally for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who used the singer's Freedom in her first campaign video. There was speculation that the legendary performer would be at the Democratic National Convention a couple of months ago, but alas, she didn't appear.

This time? She was scheduled to be at the rally and appeared, speaking for a few minutes in support of Harris.

"Our moment is right now. It's time for America to sing a new song," she said, via USA TODAY. "A song that began 248 year ago."

Here's a look at some of the photos from Friday night:

1.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Singers Beyoncé speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyoncé and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776230621 ORIG FILE ID: 2180315583

2.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Recording artist Beyonce looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyonce and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776230621 ORIG FILE ID: 2181103134

3.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Beyoncé looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyonce and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776230621 ORIG FILE ID: 2181093395

4.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Recording artist Beyonce (L) speaks as Kelly Rowland (R) looks on during a campaign rally with Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, at Shell Energy Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyonce and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776230621 ORIG FILE ID: 2181103210

5.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) embraces US singer-songwriter Beyonce onstage during a campaign rally at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, on October 25, 2024. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776229107 ORIG FILE ID: 2180325230

This article originally appeared on For The Win: 5 stunning Beyoncé photos of her endorsing Kamala Harris at a Houston rally