5 stunning Beyoncé photos of her endorsing Kamala Harris at a Houston rally
Charles Curtis
·1 min read
Beyoncé was joined by Kelly Rowland Friday night at the Houston rally for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who used the singer's Freedom in her first campaign video. There was speculation that the legendary performer would be at the Democratic National Convention a couple of months ago, but alas, she didn't appear.
This time? She was scheduled to be at the rally and appeared, speaking for a few minutes in support of Harris.
"Our moment is right now. It's time for America to sing a new song," she said, via USA TODAY. "A song that began 248 year ago."
Here's a look at some of the photos from Friday night:
