5 suspicious fires reported in Kamloops, B.C., in just over 48 hours

RCMP say they're investigating five suspicious fires that were set across Kamloops, B.C., over a span of just over 48 hours.

Police say the series of fires began on Saturday morning at around 1 a.m. PT, and the latest blaze was set around 1:20 a.m. PT Monday.

The fires did not result in any injuries.

Police say a jerry can was found near one fire and another appeared to involve a Molotov cocktail.

"While there are some similarities in a couple of the reports, there are also a lot of differences," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in the statement. "At this time, the motives and any connection between the fires is still under investigation."

The first fire was reported around 1 a.m. PT on Saturday near the 800-block of Valhalla Drive, according to RCMP.

They say police received reports of an explosion caused by a Molotov cocktail, and a man driving a pickup truck is considered a suspect in that case.

Shortly after, two fires were recorded near the Trans Canada Highway. The first was reported outside an electrical room at a motel in the 1800-block of the highway. Kamloops Fire Rescue says the small fire was intentionally lit around 2 a.m. PT on Saturday.

Kamloops RCMP have released this picture of a suspect in the Valhalla Drive fire, and say that others in the area may have recorded a clearer image.

Kamloops RCMP have released this picture of a suspect in the Valhalla Drive fire, and say that others in the area may have recorded a clearer image. (Kamloops RCMP)

Just over an hour later, police say, five cedar hedges were reportedly lit on fire in the 2000-block of the highway. A nearby building was not damaged.

Just before 7 a.m. PT on Saturday police responded to a fire at a rural property at the 400-block of Chilcotin Road where three vehicles were also vandalized, RCMP say.

Kamloops RCMP say the suspect in the Valhalla Drive fire was driving a black pickup truck.

Kamloops RCMP say the suspect in the Valhalla Drive fire was driving a pickup truck. (Kamloops RCMP)

The fifth fire was set around 1:20 a.m. PT on Monday. Police were called to an apartment building on the 400-block of St. Paul Street.

"According to the report, a loud boom was heard, followed by flames on the east side of the building," the police statement reads. "A jerry can was located nearby as part of the ongoing investigation."

Police have released photos from the Valhalla Drive and St. Paul Street fires.

Kamloops RCMP are looking for this person, who is suspected to have started a fire at an apartment building at the 400 block of St. Paul Street on Monday morning. It's the latest of 5 suspicious fires in the B.C. Interior city.

Kamloops RCMP are looking for a person suspected to have started a fire at an apartment building at the 400-block of St. Paul Street on Monday morning. It's the latest of 5 suspicious fires in the B.C. Interior city. (Kamloops RCMP)

The suspect in the St. Paul Street fire is described as wearing a blue hooded jacket with a reflective strip and patches, and having a black backpack. They were wearing dark pants, gloves and a toque under their jacket hood, and black shoes with white soles, according to police.

Anyone with more information about the fires is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP.