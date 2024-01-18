5 taken to hospital after fire in Iqaluit multiplex

Five people were taken to hospital Tuesday night after a fire in Iqaluit’s Tundra Ridge neighbourhood.

The fire department responded to reports of the fire in the 2701 and 2699 area just before 11 p.m., said Aleksey Cameron, spokesperson for the City of Iqaluit, in an email.

Firefighters respond to a fire in Iqaluit’s Tundra Ridge neighbourhood late Tuesday. (Photo by Jeff Pelletier)

“Five individuals were taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation and other minor injuries,” she said.

The smell of smoke was distinct in the area at around 11:30 p.m. and the building had visible charring on its exterior. Firefighters remained on scene, along with RCMP, as people exited the multiplex.

Police at one point were guiding some people away from one of the firetrucks. Other onlookers watched the response from their balconies.

“One unit was affected and the occupants displaced,” Cameron said.

“All other units were allowed back in once fire operations were complete.”

The fire is under investigation, she said.

Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News