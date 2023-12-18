5 Texas cities you’ll want to visit for Christmas to get you in a festive state of mind

From carriage rides and ice skating rinks to light displays and holiday markets, here’s a look at the best places in Texas to celebrate the holidays.

⚡ More trending stories:

→Will Dallas-Fort Worth get a white Christmas?

→Why are Krispy Kreme doughnut shops in Texas closing?

→ In Texas, how bright can LED lights be?

Every holiday season, visitors flock to Santa’s Wonderland, a large Christmas theme park in College Station that transforms the town into the North Pole.

College Station

Every holiday season, visitors flock to Santa’s Wonderland, a large Christmas theme park in College Station that transforms the town into the North Pole. Enjoy the trail of lights, carriage rides, an ice-skating rink, a visit from Santa and a snow playground. Holidays in the Rotunda at the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will have dance performances, ornament making and cookies. Stephen C. Beachy Central Park sparkles with light at Christmas in the Park.

In the heart of Hill Country, you can celebrate Christmas German style with the annual 55 Nights of Fredericksburg Lights.

Fredericksburg

In the heart of Hill Country, you can celebrate Christmas German style with the annual 55 Nights of Fredericksburg Lights. Visit Marktplatz to see the Christmas lights and music show. See the 26-foot German Christmas Pyramid that’s illuminated each holiday season and the Singing Christmas Tree with choir members on each row. Visit the Pioneer Museum for fun family-friendly activities, stop by the Fredericksburg Holiday Market and get on the ice at Eisbahn Ice Skating Rink.

Have some fun at the magical Walkway of Lights and the outdoor ice skating rink with falling snow.

Marble Falls

Another Hill Country town is perfect for a charming Christmas getaway. Experience the Marble Falls Christmas lights. Have some fun at the magical Walkway of Lights and the outdoor ice skating rink with falling snow. Enjoy the ice sculpting events, boutique shopping, Christmas market, festive décor and Christmas parade. End the evening with one of the delicious restaurants, some brewery hopping and ice cream at Ms. Lollipop’s.

Visitors can experience the magic of Christmas aboard Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s North Pole Express.

Grapevine

Known as “the Christmas Capital of Texas,” Grapevine has twinkling lights lining the streets and many festive things to see and do. In fact, there are 1,400 events to choose from. The North Pole Express and the Christmas Wine Train are some of the most popular activities. Do some holiday shopping for everyone on your list at Grapevine Mills. Ice skate at the outdoor Peace Plaza Ice Rink outside of Harvest Hall where there’s a beautiful Christmas tree. While you’re there, grab some dinner, like kabobs from ZaTaR, a pizza from Pizza By Luigi or sliders from Brisket Rules and finish with drinks at the Holly Jolly Bar pop-up. Walk down the decorated historic Main Street and take photos in the mistletoe booth and in the Visitor’s Center for only $1. Push the big red button to watch the train village. Walk through the ICE! exhibit at the Gaylord Texan Christmas event and marvel at their outdoor light display.

Story continues

“The Twinkliest Town in Texas” earned this title because of its striking display of over two million lights at the Lights Spectacular show that takes place every evening through the holiday season.

Johnson City

“The Twinkliest Town in Texas” earned this title because of its striking display of over two million lights at the Lights Spectacular show that takes place every evening through the holiday season. Lights wrap the trees around the Pedernales Electric Company headquarters and around the town’s historic courthouse. Don’t miss a chance to take the onsite horse and carriage rides, visit one of the many cafes for a cup of hot cocoa or shop for gifts at one of the quirky stores. Families may want to visit the Science Mill Museum and the Texas Vintage Motorcycle Museum.