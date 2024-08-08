5 Things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend: August 9-11
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Of course, you are.
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Of course, you are.
JD Vance briskly marched up to Air Force 2, Kamala Harris’ plane, planning to give political reporters a show as he confronted the vice president uninvited on Wednesday. His power-play dreams, like most of his chaotic veep run, were immediately thwarted once he realized Harris was not present.“I just wanted to check out my future plane,” Vance told campaign reporters gathered on the tarmac in Wisconsin.He didn’t get the chance to face Harris but said that he “wanted to go say hello to the vice p
Trump ranted about bacon and China after a supporter spoke during a Fox News forum about his children's struggles to afford rent.
Donald Trump’s advisor Stephen Miller was warned he was close to “defamation” after a bizarre tirade on MSNBC suggesting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the “number one traffickers” of “girls into sex slavery on planet Earth.”Host Ari Melber stepped in after Miller launched his rant in a discussion about the aftermath of January 6.Miller, one of Trump’s top immigration advisers, said: “A lot of innocent people, have been persecuted by a corrupt system!”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily
The White House press secretary was asked during a press briefing about Trump's cartoonish prediction.
Pierce Brosnan's son Sean is about to take on the role of a lifetime, however it meant that the star had to undergo quite a drastic transformation – see the photos here!
It's only a matter of time before you see one of these in real life.
Mommy-and-me dressing for the beach.
The former first lady reacted to Biles and fellow U.S. gymnast Jordan Chiles bowing to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade on the Olympic podium.
An actor is accused of luring at least three women into a "false sense of security" then violently sexually assaulting them without their consent, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Gabriel Olds, 52, was arrested and booked on seven felony sexual assault charges on Wednesday, LAPD said. Police are asking additional alleged victims of Olds or witnesses to the incidents to come forward.
Blake Lively is the cover star on Vogue magazine's famous September issue, but not everybody is a fan of the "It Ends With Us" star's appearance.
Republican activist approached state lawmaker with concerns about election-related measures after Trump loss leads to conservative scrutiny of election system
Karoline Leavitt immediately moved the goalposts.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex formerly lived at Frogmore cottage where there was a second secret cottage that no longer stands - details
This former Boston Bruins forward will no longer be a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization.
"That really grinds my gears, I must say."
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris stopped her fans from getting too wild with their Trump bashing at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday.On the second day of her battleground blitz with running mate Tim Walz, when she got to the point in her now-familiar stump speech about her days prosecuting predators, fraudsters and scammers, supporters, like those in Philadelphia on Tuesday, were just starting to chant “lock him up” when Harris deviated from the script.“Well, hold on,” she
The GOP has been “hijacked,” said the former House speaker.
Sydney Weston became unresponsive while on a SkyWest Airlines flight on June 13
Here's when Ben Affleck and J.Lo are planning to get divorced and announce their split.
‘I can’t imagine doing something so incredibly rude and selfish,’ one person responds about the situation on Reddit