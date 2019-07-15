5 tips to help prevent bike theft

Morning, noon or night, bike thieves can strike. So what's a poor bike owner to do to prevent it from happening to them?

That's where CBC Radio's All In A Day comes in. Host Alan Neal spoke with Stephane Fortin, a bike courier and organizer with the Ottawa Bicycle Messenger Association.

Fortin admits he's "very careful, almost paranoid" when it comes to protecting both his personal bike and the one he uses on the job. As a result, Fortin said he's never had a bike stolen.

He said experienced bike thieves will scope out bike racks looking for "low-hanging fruit," even in broad daylight.

Here are Fortin's five tips to prevent your bike from becoming a target:

Always lock your bike in a visible spot. Never leave your bike outside overnight. Lock your frame using a quality "D" lock — the shorter the better. Use locking skewers to fasten your wheels and seat (see below). Attach a Project529.com sticker to your bike to help track it if it's stolen.

Shutterstock More

Fortin encourages bike owners to replace the quick-release skewers that come with your bike's wheels and seat.

For around $20, you can purchase special locking skewers from a bike shop. They use a special five-sided key instead of the hex bolt, making them more difficult for thieves to pry loose.

In addition to your "D" lock, you should also fasten your rear wheels with a cable.