6 tourists have died from drinking tainted alcohol in Laos

A spokesperson for the US State Department confirmed to Business Insider on Thursday that a US citizen had died in Vang Vieng and that the agency was monitoring the situation and providing consular assistance.

A spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office told CNN, "We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities."

Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN that two Danish nationals had died but provided no further details.

On Friday, the family of 19-year-old Australian tourist Holly Bowles confirmed she had died in a hospital in Thailand, a week after she fell ill in Vang Vieng.

"All Australians will be heartbroken by the tragic passing of Holly Bowles. I offer my deepest sympathies to her family and friends," said Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday that Bowles' friend, 19-year-old Australian tourist named Bianca Jones had died.

"This is every parent's very worst fear and a nightmare that no one should have to endure," Albanese said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told BI that it was "continuing to provide consular assistance to the families of two Australians in Thailand."

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation wrote that local authorities in Laos were investigating the case and trying to ascertain where the tainted alcohol came from.

The ingestion of methanol, a type of alcohol that is used in cleaning products, adhesives, and paints, can lead to nausea, vomiting, and heart and respiratory failure, per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vang Vieng, a small town in the center of Laos, is a popular destination for backpackers. It is surrounded by mountains, caves, and rivers.

Representatives of the British Foreign Office, the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the embassy of Laos in Singapore didn't respond to requests for comment from Business Insider, sent outside business hours.

November 22, 2.30 a.m. — This story was updated to include comments from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

