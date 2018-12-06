The 5 Weirdest Things You Didn't Know About the Fastest Chevy Corvette

From Popular Mechanics

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is completely awesome, a 755-hp racetrack-slaying scythe of a car.

The last Corvette ZR1 was generally noted for being more user-friendly than the Z06-that is, the ZR1 felt less hard-core despite its extra horsepower. Not this one. No, this ZR1 reminds you, every chance it gets, that it's basically a race car. Driving on a cold road-even a dry one-is like driving a normal car on ice. You'll spin the tires trying to merge at highway speeds. Every driveway and parking lot entrance requires entering at a crazy diagonal angle so as not to grind the front splitter on the pavement. Still, you get to enjoy the sight of other Corvette drivers stopping to stare at the apex predator.

You probably could have guessed some of that. So lets answer a few ZR1 questions you might not have considered before.

What's the ZR1's top speed ... in first gear?

Photo credit: Ezra Dyer More

Great question. The actual top speed is 212 mph, as verified in Papenburg, Germany. (That was the two-way average-the ZR1 hit 214.88 with a bit of a tailwind.) But even first gear is silly.

I merged onto the highway in first gear. Then I pulled out into the passing lane and overtook a car-still in first. I held it down until the 6.2-liter V-8 softly nudged its rev limiter at 66 mph. So there you have it: 66 mph in first gear, as shown by the onboard Performance Data Recorder.

How do you use the hatch when that big rear wing is right there?

Photo credit: Ezra Dyer More

Very carefully! Oftentimes a spoiler will be mounted to a hatch or trunk lid and move with it when you open it up. Not the ZR1's adjustable high wing, part of the ZTK Track Performance Package. This one's mounted behind the rear decklid and tied into the chassis. That makes for some challenging luggage-loading episodes, because the open decklid will almost touch the front edge of the wing.

[/image]

Photo credit: Ezra Dyer More

Story continues