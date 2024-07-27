5 years after he was partially paralyzed in a crash, this man hopes a guilty plea brings some closure

A man who was partially paralyzed in a car accident five years ago says he's glad the man accused of being responsible has pleaded guilty — but it won't bring back the two people who were killed.

The accused in the case, Nicholas Villeneuve, pleaded guilty this week to a charge of impaired driving causing death, one of eight charges laid against him: two counts each of impaired operation causing death, impaired operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, and dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily injury.

Josh Whiteway said it's a good feeling to achieve some closure.

"It's kind of one of those little dark clouds that kind of hangs over you because it's kind of a loose end and it's really not fair, but there will be a sense of closure no matter what kind of punishment he gets," Whiteway told CBC News.

Villeneuve was driving his pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway outside Gander in the early morning of July 9, 2019, when he collided with another vehicle.

The other vehicle was carrying John and Sandra Lush of Lewisporte, who died at the scene. Their daughter, Suzanne, suffered serious injuries. Whiteway, Suzanne's boyfriend, was paralyzed from the waist down.

Villeneuve's charges were dropped in 2021 for procedural reasons, but an appeal led to a new trial.

Whiteway said the charges never should have been dropped.

"I think it's long overdue, it took a long time," he said. "We've worked hard and we're here now so we're looking forward to hearing the judge's decision."

Villeneuve is scheduled to return to court Nov. 12, and Whiteway is looking forward to the outcome.

"No amount of, I guess, punishment will ever bring back the losses that his actions have resulted in but of course it'll be the right thing for him to be punished in whatever way possible," he said.

Whiteway said it's been challenging to learn how to live life as a paraplegic since the crash, but he remains positive.

"It's not something that rules over my life, it's a small aspect of it, but yeah, keep living life as normal and continue recovery and just enjoy my time on earth," Whiteway said. "It's been five years now, I am healthy, strong, I am keeping a positive mindset."

