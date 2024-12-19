5 youths charged with assault following attack on 13-year-old girl in Kelowna

CBC
A Toronto-area man involved in a robbery in April — leading to a high-speed police chase and a deadly wrong-way crash on a busy highway — has been released on probation and warned he may still face "immigration consequences."The fiery, multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., which remains under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, killed four people, including an infant.Manpreet Gill, the sole passenger riding in the cargo van pursued by police, faced 13 charges, including