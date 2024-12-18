5 youths charged with assault following attack on 13-year-old girl in Kelowna

Five youth were charged with assault in Kelowna on Wednesday for their alleged role in the attack on a 13-year-old girl in September. (Winston Szeto/CBC - image credit)

Five youths have been charged with one count of assault each in the case of an alleged targeted attack on a 13-year-old girl in Kelowna.

All five were present at the Kelowna courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the charges were read out. Their identities, and the identity of the victim, are protected by a publication ban that covers people under the age of 18.

The attack happened Sept. 27 at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park at around 8:30 p.m. and was filmed on video, which circulated on social media. About 30 youths were witnesses to what happened, police said at the time.

The alleged attackers were arrested in the days afterward and released on "strict conditions," according to RCMP.

The father of the 13-year-old victim — whom CBC News is not naming — was at the courthouse Wednesday. He said his daughter has since left the community.

He also said he has spoken to the parents of other children in Kelowna who have been victims of youth violence, describing it as a wider problem in the city.

The five charged youths are scheduled to appear in court next in January.