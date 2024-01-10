Advertisement

50 Cent gives up sex for a year to 'focus on his goals'

Cover Media

The rapper has told his Instagram followers that 2024 will be a year of abstinence for him. "My new idea is so big, I don't have time to be distracted. I'm practicing abstinence. I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level." Although he didn't elaborate on what his big new idea is the post was accompanied by a picture of him wearing a suit and tie, smoking a cigar, with a glass of his award-winning brandy Branson Cognac on the table.