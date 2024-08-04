50 Cent Pokes Fun At Dismissed ‘Power’ Lawsuit From Former Drug Kingpin

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson is laughing off claims that his massive Power franchise was ripped off from a former drug kingpin’s life story.

After New York District Judge Hon. Analisa Torres dismissed Cory ‘Ghost’ Holland’s lawsuit against the Grammy Award winner, Jackson shared the news on Instagram with a response referencing the Starz series’ main character James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick.

More from Deadline

“Fool thought he was GHOST,” wrote Jackson on Instagram. “Da fvck wrong wit these [ninja emoji]s man LOL”

His post comes after AllHipHop reported that Judge Torres found the Ghost character did not directly refer to Holland, as a defamation claim requires. Holland first filed the complaint against Jackson, show creator Courtney Kemp, Starz and Lionsgate in 2021, alleging that Kemp ripped off his 2007 autobiographical CD Blasphemy.

The judge also threw out a $300 million lawsuit against Lionsgate, as well as a complaint that Jackson showed up in his neighborhood with a fleet of vans and blasted a threatening song. The claim was past the statute of limitations. After Holland reportedly sent Jackson and his legal team a threatening email, the attorneys reported it to Judge Torres and local authorities.

Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in Power.

Power ran for six seasons on Starz from 2014 to 2020, following drug dealer Ghost (Omari Hardwick) as he attempts to leave his criminal life behind and open a nightclub. In addition to serving as an executive producer and Kemp’s collaborator, Jackson appears on the show as fellow drug dealer Kanan Stark.

The series has also been followed by three spin-offs: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.