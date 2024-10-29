50 Cent Turned Down Donald Trump’s $3 Million Offer to Perform at Madison Square Garden Rally

50 Cent turned down a $3 million offer to perform at former President Donald Trump’s controversial rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday, he revealed in an interview on “The Breakfast Club” radio show Tuesday morning.

During a segment of the interview, 50 is asked directly by host DJ Envy whether it’s true that Trump offered him money to endorse him.

50 says yes, then clarifies, “I got a a call, but they wanted me [for] Sunday.”

In a quick exchanges, Envy then repeats a report that 50 was asked to perform his hit “Many Men” at the Republican National Convention over the summer, then 50 says “They offered $3 million,” presumably referring to Sunday’s rally, but confirming that he was asked about both.

He then says, “I didn’t even go far… I didn’t talk to them about that kinda stuff. I’m afraid about politics,” he says to laughter. “You understand? I do not like no part about them.”

Envy references a previous conversation thread about gang activity — “So no gangbanging and no politics!,” he laughs.

50 continues, “It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, some one passionately disagrees with you. That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan,” he says. “He said something about both of those things — and now he can only go to Japan.”

50 is referencing the toxic political statements West has made over the past couple of years that have effectively banished him from performing in the United States and Europe. While he staged public listening sessions for “Vultures,” his album with Ty Dolla $ign, in the U.S. earlier this year, the appetite for them has dwindled and he has since been staying in Japan and holding listening sessions in China — a confusing situation as the Chinese government has become increasingly repressive in recent years, but apparently sees some political or publicity value in allowing West to perform.

