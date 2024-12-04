The ultimate party dress download: 50 best Christmas occasion outfits for less that £150
Party season has arrived!
Whether it’s your work Christmas do, or there is something altogether more extravagant to be looking forwards to, be sure to dress up to the nines. Want to do so without breaking the bank? We have trawled the e-commerce sites to compile the ultimate list of the best 50 party dresses under £150 this season. From silks and satins to black tie numbers and not a few scene-stealing looks, find the best of the high street below.
Silk and satin!
When it doubt, return to the old faithful.
Whisper Cami Dress, £79, sisterjane.com
M&S X Sienna Miller, Satin Ruched-Detail Maxi Dress, £79, marksandspencer.com
Paisley Cowl Neck Hammered Satin Slip Dress in Indigo, £138, reiss.com
Delphine Satin Maxi Dress, £146.25, ghost.co.uk
Lemon Keyhole Satin Midi Dress, £129, whistles.com
Damson Madder Violet Satin Midi Dress, £115, anthropologie.com
Nina Satin Maxi Dress, £73.12, johnlewis.com
Magda Butryum Rose Dress, from £50, byrotation.com
Sasunna scoop-neck satin mini dress, £150, selfridges.com
Flared-sleeve satin dress, £89.99, mango.com
Velvet dreams!
Unequivocally timeless, and perfect for any festive occasion.
Short Dress With Bows, £29.99, zara.com
La DoubleJ, Camerino printed devoré-velvet, rent from £101, hurrcollective.com
Nova Velvet Dress in Black, £69, omnes.com
Velvet Short Dress, £145, boden.co.uk
Farrier Velvet Mini Dress, £118, freepeople.com
Green Velvet Shirred Kylie Midi Dress, £110, nobodyschild.com
The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Midi Dress, £140, anthropologie.com
Marin twist-front recycled-polyester velvet maxi dress, £74, selfridges.com
Velvet Plisse Dress, £75, jigsaw-online.com
Aretha Burgundy Velvet Dress, £50, kitristudio.com
Something mini!
Don't be afraid to make like Mary Quant this festive season.
Sleeveless Bubble Mini Dress, £135, stories.com
Stretch dress with belt, £29.99, zara.com
Fern Bow Satin Mini Dress, £145, aligne.co
Shimmering jacquard-weave dress, £34.99, hm.com
Ennis Eco Satin Slip Mini Dress, £35, frenchconnection.com
Lauren mini dress in pink taffeta, £66.50, damsonmadder.com
Nolly Gold Lurex Pussy Bow Mini Dress, £45, joanieclothing.com
M&S X Sienna Miller, Sequin Mini Dress, £99, marksandspencer.com
Tara Sleeveless Fringe Mini Dress Black, £95, monsoon.co.uk
Annie’s Ibiza Midnight Dress, rent from £80, byrotation.com
Black tie!
Sophisticated, stylish — and all within the rules.
Amy Lynn, £81.75, selfridges.com
Black Diamante Bow Halter Neck Top, £46, riverisland.com and Black Mesh Tulle Layered Maxi Skirt, £45, riverisland.com
Sequin High Neck Dress, £79, jigsaw-online.com
Gathered Silk-Blend Velvet Midi Dress, £135, cos.com
Velvet Midi Dress With Draped Detail, £29.99, zara.com
Self-Portrait, Champagne Rhinestone Mesh Midi, rent from £63.93, hurrcollective.com
Dress with decorative rose detail, £99.99, reserved.com
The Vampire’s Wife, Poison Flower Dress, rent from £80, byrotation.com
Red Satin Bow Front Milda Dress, £150, nobodyschild.com
Lyocel midi-dress, £55.99, mango.com
Drama!
Bring some razzmatazz to the ball...
Nord Jacquard Bow Dress, £135, sisterjane.com
Bow-front satin mini dress, £69.99, hm.com
Sequin dress with puff sleeves, £119.99, reserved.com
Caterina dress, £150, ratandboa.com
Lace & Beads Maxi Dress, £100, johnlewis.com
Premium Holographic Sequin Slash Neck Mini Dress, £49.50, warehousefashion.com
Bow Detail Round Neck Mini Shift Dress, £59, marksandspencer.com
Jenny Packham, Bright Gem embellished tulle gown, rent from £90, byrotation.com
Sequin Bandeau Woven Midi Dress, £48, karenmillen.com
Semi-transparent disc dress, £119.99, mango.com