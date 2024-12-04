The ultimate party dress download: 50 best Christmas occasion outfits for less that £150

Party season has arrived!

Whether it’s your work Christmas do, or there is something altogether more extravagant to be looking forwards to, be sure to dress up to the nines. Want to do so without breaking the bank? We have trawled the e-commerce sites to compile the ultimate list of the best 50 party dresses under £150 this season. From silks and satins to black tie numbers and not a few scene-stealing looks, find the best of the high street below.

Silk and satin!

When it doubt, return to the old faithful.

(Sister Jane)

Whisper Cami Dress, £79, sisterjane.com

(M&S)

M&S X Sienna Miller, Satin Ruched-Detail Maxi Dress, £79, marksandspencer.com

(Reiss)

Paisley Cowl Neck Hammered Satin Slip Dress in Indigo, £138, reiss.com

(Ghost)

Delphine Satin Maxi Dress, £146.25, ghost.co.uk

(Whistles)

Lemon Keyhole Satin Midi Dress, £129, whistles.com

(Damson Madder)

Damson Madder Violet Satin Midi Dress, £115, anthropologie.com

(John Lewis)

Nina Satin Maxi Dress, £73.12, johnlewis.com

(HURR)

Magda Butryum Rose Dress, from £50, byrotation.com

(Samsøe Samsøe)

Sasunna scoop-neck satin mini dress, £150, selfridges.com

(Mango)

Flared-sleeve satin dress, £89.99, mango.com

Velvet dreams!

Unequivocally timeless, and perfect for any festive occasion.

(Zara)

Short Dress With Bows, £29.99, zara.com

(HURR)

La DoubleJ, Camerino printed devoré-velvet, rent from £101, hurrcollective.com

(Omnes)

Nova Velvet Dress in Black, £69, omnes.com

(BODEN)

Velvet Short Dress, £145, boden.co.uk

(Free People)

Farrier Velvet Mini Dress, £118, freepeople.com

(Nobody's Child)

Green Velvet Shirred Kylie Midi Dress, £110, nobodyschild.com

(Anthropologie)

The Maya Ruched Cowl-Neck Midi Dress, £140, anthropologie.com

(Selfridges)

Marin twist-front recycled-polyester velvet maxi dress, £74, selfridges.com

(Jigsaw)

Velvet Plisse Dress, £75, jigsaw-online.com

(Kitri)

Aretha Burgundy Velvet Dress, £50, kitristudio.com

Something mini!

Don't be afraid to make like Mary Quant this festive season.

(& Other Stories)

Sleeveless Bubble Mini Dress, £135, stories.com

(Zara)

Stretch dress with belt, £29.99, zara.com

(Aligne)

Fern Bow Satin Mini Dress, £145, aligne.co

(H&M)

Shimmering jacquard-weave dress, £34.99, hm.com

(French Connection)

Ennis Eco Satin Slip Mini Dress, £35, frenchconnection.com

(Damson Madder)

Lauren mini dress in pink taffeta, £66.50, damsonmadder.com

(Joanie)

Nolly Gold Lurex Pussy Bow Mini Dress, £45, joanieclothing.com

(M&S)

M&S X Sienna Miller, Sequin Mini Dress, £99, marksandspencer.com

(Monsoon)

Tara Sleeveless Fringe Mini Dress Black, £95, monsoon.co.uk

(Clio Peppiatt)

Annie’s Ibiza Midnight Dress, rent from £80, byrotation.com

Black tie!

Sophisticated, stylish — and all within the rules.

(Amy Lynn)

Amy Lynn, £81.75, selfridges.com

(River Island)

Black Diamante Bow Halter Neck Top, £46, riverisland.com and Black Mesh Tulle Layered Maxi Skirt, £45, riverisland.com

(Jigsaw)

Sequin High Neck Dress, £79, jigsaw-online.com

(COS)

Gathered Silk-Blend Velvet Midi Dress, £135, cos.com

(Zara)

Velvet Midi Dress With Draped Detail, £29.99, zara.com

(HURR)

Self-Portrait, Champagne Rhinestone Mesh Midi, rent from £63.93, hurrcollective.com

(Reserved)

Dress with decorative rose detail, £99.99, reserved.com

(By Rotation)

The Vampire’s Wife, Poison Flower Dress, rent from £80, byrotation.com

(Nobody's Child)

Red Satin Bow Front Milda Dress, £150, nobodyschild.com

(Mango)

Lyocel midi-dress, £55.99, mango.com

Drama!

Bring some razzmatazz to the ball...

(Sister Jane)

Nord Jacquard Bow Dress, £135, sisterjane.com

(H&M)

Bow-front satin mini dress, £69.99, hm.com

(Reserved)

Sequin dress with puff sleeves, £119.99, reserved.com

(Rat and Boa)

Caterina dress, £150, ratandboa.com

(John Lewis)

Lace & Beads Maxi Dress, £100, johnlewis.com

(Warehouse)

Premium Holographic Sequin Slash Neck Mini Dress, £49.50, warehousefashion.com

(M&S)

Bow Detail Round Neck Mini Shift Dress, £59, marksandspencer.com

(By Rotation)

Jenny Packham, Bright Gem embellished tulle gown, rent from £90, byrotation.com

(Karen Millen)

Sequin Bandeau Woven Midi Dress, £48, karenmillen.com

(Mango)

Semi-transparent disc dress, £119.99, mango.com