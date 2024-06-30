50-year-old man shot and killed in Milwaukee

ABC News

A North Carolina mother has been arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter after she allegedly left her 8-year-old daughter in a hot car while at work and the girl died, police said. Officers responded Wednesday evening to reports of a child in critical condition inside a vehicle in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The child was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead early Thursday, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.