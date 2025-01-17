From 50 today to frigid this weekend

Latest Stories
- Yahoo Canada Style
Canadian NHLer's widow Emily Cave Boit opens up about hemochromatosis diagnosis: What to know about the genetic blood disorder
The Barrie, Ont.-born writer says she's visiting the hospital every two weeks to get blood taken from her body, which is storing too much iron.
- BuzzFeed
A Woman Has Turned To The Internet For Advice After Accidentally Ruining Her Boyfriend With Autism's "Safe Food"
"He says I don’t understand his brain; I say he doesn’t understand our budget."
- The Canadian Press
Surprise finding sheds light on what causes Huntington's disease, a devastating fatal brain disorder
Scientists are unraveling the mystery of what triggers Huntington’s disease, a devastating and fatal hereditary disorder that strikes in the prime of life, causing nerve cells in parts of the brain to break down and die.
- People
Kate Middleton Shares She 'Didn't Have to Have' Cold Cap Therapy During Chemo, Patient Says (Exclusive)
"It was just like talking to a friend about a really horrible time in life and how you find ways of getting through it," Katherine Field tells PEOPLE of the Princess of Wales
- INSIDER
BMI, one of the most popular ways of telling if you're a healthy weight, is bogus. Here's what to use instead.
A new report suggests that a diagnosis of obesity should depend on patients' individual health — not their Body Mass Index. Here's why BMI is outdated.
- CBC
Why N.S. is losing out on health transfers as private medical imaging grows
With long waits for ultrasounds and MRIs, some Nova Scotians are paying to get care sooner at private clinics. But Ottawa says those services should be publicly funded and it's punishing Nova Scotia for allowing patients to pay. Taryn Grant has the story.
- BuzzFeed
I Was Sick For Years Before Doctors Could Figure Out Why, And I Want To Know Who Else This Happened To
Rare Disease Day is recognized every 28th (or sometimes 29th) day of February, and there are approximately 30 million reasons why.
- KETV - Omaha Videos
Case dismissed against 11-year-old accused in August carjacking and shooting
A judge dismisses the case against an 11-year-old charged in the carjacking and murder of a 64-year-old man.
- WYFF - Greenville Videos
SC woman faced challenges getting miscarriage treatment, told abortion bill was the reason
A South Carolina woman says the state's abortion bill complicated her treatment following a miscarriage.
- HuffPost Life
Flu Cases Are Surging. Here Are The Most Common Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now.
There's also one big difference between the flu and COVID or a cold that can indicate which illness you have. Don't ignore it.
- Fresno Bee
Two Fresno hospitals got state penalties for patient harm, death. Here’s what happened
One incident involved an I.V. pole and the other involved a feeding tube.
- USA TODAY
Cold season tips: How to avoid catching COVID and flu during the holidays
Updated vaccines, proper hygiene and staying home when you're sick can help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses this fall and winter.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
How to fall asleep fast
Stop counting sheep — these tips can help you fall asleep fast (but you may have to change your habits, try meditation and leave your phone outside your bedroom).
- The Canadian Press
Expert says NDAs more common after Mexican resort pressures sick family to sign one
A Saskatchewan woman wants popular resorts to show basic decency after she says she was pressured to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to receive medical help at one in Mexico.
- People
Kate Middleton Shares 'Shock' of Cancer Diagnosis and How It Affects the 'Whole Family' (Exclusive)
"It was really heart-warming to watch," Angela Terry tells PEOPLE of Princess Kate's candor when she bonded with cancer patients
- USA TODAY
Flu season is here. Here’s what you can do about it.
More Americans are getting infected with seasonal influenza and seeking care, a regular occurrence this time of year.
- PA Media: Entertainment
Linda Nolan’s family ‘heartbroken’ by death of ‘inspirational’ singer
She died surrounded by her family.
- BuzzFeed
People Who Are Doing Dry January Are Sharing Their Impactful Reasons Why
"I haven't had a drink since January 1, and I gradually noticed improvement in this. It's almost back to normal, and I am 100% confident it was due to increased alcohol consumption."
- The Canadian Press
FDA bans red dye No. 3 from foods
U.S. regulators on Wednesday banned the dye called Red 3 from the nation’s food supply, nearly 35 years after it was barred from cosmetics because of potential cancer risk.
- People
Kate Middleton Is in Remission — Here's What It Means
The Princess of Wales announced she’s in remission from cancer nearly a year after sharing her diagnosis