50 vehicles involved in string of crashes on snow-covered highway east of Montreal

Storyful

Police in Georgia have released video of a terrifying hit-and-run, during which a car was pushed sideways for over 100 meters along a road in Duluth by a tractor-trailer.Footage of the January 28 incident released by Gwinnett County Police shows the truck try to change lanes on Pleasant Hill Road before it strikes the car, then pushes it through two intersections. Police also released dashcam footage from inside the car, giving the driver’s frightening perspective. “Oh my God,” the driver can be heard saying as the car finally stops.The driver of the car was not injured, and called police. The driver of the tractor-trailer left the scene, but a suspect was later identified and arrested.Christian Barrier, 31, from Alabama, has been charged with hit and run, improper lane change, reckless driving, and reckless conduct. Credit: Gwinnett County Police via Storyful