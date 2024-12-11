About 50K customers without power
Tens of thousands of San Diegans are without power amid high winds.
A deepening, low-pressure system in the East and Arctic air from the West will clash over Ontario, and bring another round of significant, lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 30-50 cm by Friday
Here's what these spotty trees really are
Incoming, blustery winds and snow squalls to southern Ontario. A deepening low pressure to the east, and Arctic air from the west clash over Ontario. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the widespread windy and squally conditions set to hit the region.
Spoiler alert: Some of you will have to settle for a day that’s merely merry and bright.
"Everything is harder."
Cold Arctic Air is set to return across Canada bringing changeable weather conditions. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
Explosive weather bomb to bring snow, rain, and freezing rain across portions of Eastern Canada later this week. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details on this developing story.
The president-elect offers his spin on permitting reform as Congress debates legislation.
A pattern change is coming to Ontario, but first, freezing rain will sweep across parts of the province on Monday, making for some slippery commutes
Cold temperatures did not stop two dogs in Colorado from fetching two tennis balls that sat perfectly on top of a lake, video shows.
A unique weather bomb will develop over eastern North America this week, bringing a blast of chilly precipitation with it
Rain, snow, and winds set to strike eastern Ontario and Quebec, as a 'weather bomb' moves across the region. Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages
WATCH: Global News Meteorologist Peter Quinlan says this November was wetter than normal with the transition to winter.
Brace for widespread heavy rain, ice, and windy conditions as a powerful 'weather bomb' takes aim at Atlantic Canada mid-week. There's even the potential for some record-setting warm December temperatures as milder air floods the region
Commuters, watch out for slick roads Monday as freezing rain slickens roads and surfaces. Some parts of southern Ontario are at higher risk. Meteorologist Nadine Powell details the hazard zones and timing.
The world's oldest known wild bird has laid an egg at the estimated age of 74 on a North Pacific island, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said.
Some of Quebec's water treatment plants are running beyond capacity on a regular basis, with one in Laval, Que., being the worst case according to a watchdog group. This gives the facilities no other choice than to release partially treated water into rivers. The process is allowed by the province.
A quick blast of Arctic air is expected to impact much of Canada this week, with below-seasonal temperatures forecast for the majority of the country
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The U.S. East Coast is due for a whiplash-inducing stretch of weather that will be rainy, windy and potentially dangerous, due in part to an atmospheric river and developing bomb cyclone.
A state report says hundreds of frail elderly nursing home residents were stacked side by side, head to toe in a small church with no working air conditioning or refrigerator during Hurricane Helene.