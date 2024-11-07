£50m junction dubbed 'Britain's most expensive dead end' closer to being finished

A motorway juction dubbed 'Britain's most expensive dead end' is one step closer to being finished. The M49 road was supposed to connect a distribution centre with the motorway and was completed in late 2019. Firms using the distribution park include Amazon, Tesco, Lidl, Next, DHL and The Range. But years later no traffic is using it and motorists that drive down the motorway junction come to a dead-end. And lorries accessing the industrial park have to drive through local villages.