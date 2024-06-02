52 years summed up in 24 hours: Cherry Creek lifts Marc Johnson to epic exit
It's rare for a career as long as Marc Johnson's to be so perfectly summed up in a matter of moments.
UPDATE: Indiana Fever GM Lin Dunn has weighed in on Saturday’s incident involving her player Caitlin Clark and how Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter fouled the popular phenom. “There’s a difference between tough defense and unnecessary— targeting actions! It needs to stop!” Dunn wrote on X. “The league needs to “cleanup” the crap! That’s NOT …
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA on Sunday upgraded Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter's foul against Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark to a flagrant-1 violation after reviewing the play.
A former president convicted of 34 felonies is the definition of front-page news.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — When it was over, Vincent Trocheck wrapped his arms around goaltender Igor Shesterkin. Mika Zibanejad took a knee along the boards, watching Florida celebrate. Some other members of the New York Rangers stared blankly, just waiting for the handshake line to form. The best team in the regular season isn't going to the Stanley Cup Final — again. This time, that would be the Rangers. There hasn't been a Presidents' Trophy winner to double up with the Stanley Cup in 11 years, an
Drew Gordon, a former NBA forward and the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, has died, according to the team.
The Kansas City Chiefs were at the White House to celebrate their back-to-back Superbowl win when star tight end Travis Kelce stole the show.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on Friday, lauding the back-to-back Super Bowl champion team for its sportsmanship on and off the field, and breaking an unofficial political rule about headwear. He tried on a Chiefs helmet the team gave him as a gift.
The fish came in at 55 pounds, which could set a new record.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark tossed the ball high into the air as time expired Saturday. Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell just started clapping.
DALLAS — Kris Knoblauch arrived to find a locker room in turmoil.
"I think I might need to negotiate a wage this week," said MacIntyre's dad.
The sixth seed’s anger surfaced on a number of occasions during the third-round clash.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Catcher Payton Henry of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons was released from the hospital on Saturday, a day after he was struck by a batter's backswing and carted off the field on a stretcher.
The Dallas Stars play their worst game possible at the worst time; if they do this again, they are finished.
TORONTO — Toronto's pitchers delivered standout performances on Friday night. Davis Schneider made sure their efforts were rewarded. Schneider belted a two-run homer in the 14th inning to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 walk-off victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates to end a back-and-forth marathon at Rogers Centre. With Cavan Biggio aboard as the automatic runner, right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-1) got Ernie Clement and Kevin Kiermaier on groundouts. That set the stage for Schneider, who turned on a fastba
Eli McKamey, 15, made history after the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) granted him exceptional status, giving him early eligibility to join the league.McKamey, who is based in Cowichan Bay, about 55 kilometres northwest of Victoria, will join the Penticton Vees, about 420 kilometres east of Vancouver, this upcoming season — a year ahead of those in his age group. McKamey is no stranger to leaping ahead. He skipped second-year atom hockey, moving to peewee when he was nine. He bypassed Gra
Following UFC 302, Dustin Poirier openly discussed his thoughts on retirement and what went wrong vs. Islam Makhachev.
It wasn't the best fight, but Zhilei Zhang made the most of it.
If you missed out on the stunning show of northern lights earlier this month, you might be in luck this weekend. The same sunspot is reappearing after traversing the far side of the sun, and it has the potential to produce strong flares in the coming days and months.