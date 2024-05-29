529 College Plan Myths
Many families don't know all the benefits of 529 college plans, which go far beyond just being a piggy bank for college savings.
Many families don't know all the benefits of 529 college plans, which go far beyond just being a piggy bank for college savings.
A new survey from AARP laid out some hard truths about Americans approaching retirement age. One-fifth of adults 50 and older have no retirement savings, and more than half (61%) are worried they...
From depression to high blood pressure, the financial stress of retirement can have serious impact on Canadians' mental and physical health.
"I have never seen our HR manager run out of her office so fast."
Feeling off course? You can still get back on track.
A suspended Vancouver lawyer who lost a "frivolous" lawsuit against her neighbour over a glass deck divider has been ordered to pay the woman nearly $30,000 in costs, likely ending a case that legal experts had described as highly unusual.Naomi Arbabi had claimed trespass against her neighbour, Colleen McLelland. McLelland declined an interview, but her lawyer spoke to CBC News on Tuesday."She's feeling both pleased and somewhat vindicated by the fact that she obtained a reasonable amount of com
Many Americans are struggling to keep up with their monthly bills, with roughly 40% of consumers reporting that it's "somewhat" to "very difficult" to pay their usual bills with the rising cost of...
Two women have filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing NFL kicker Brandon McManus of sexually assaulting them while they worked as flight attendants on the Jacksonville Jaguars' trans-Atlantic trip to London last year.
Amid inflation and pandemic-era restrictions, customers at grocery stores are growing increasingly irate — and taking it out on helpless, minimum-wage workers who have little recourse for protection.
A student at Toronto's Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD) University is seeking $1 million in damages after alleging she was subjected to ongoing anti-Jewish discrimination at the school. The statement of claim, filed by the New York based Lawfare Project on behalf of Samantha Kline in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, claims there is a pattern of antisemitic harassment at the school as a result of OCAD's alleged failure to protect Jewish students since war broke out between Israel and
TORONTO — Students and staff at a Toronto Jewish girls school that was the target of a shooting over the weekend are shaken but undeterred, the principal said Monday as police continue to investigate the incident. Rabbi Yaacov Vidal of the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School said some students were apprehensive about attending classes on Monday but everyone showed up. "We are united, we're resilient, we're optimistic and we trust in God and we are not going to be deterred," Vidal said in a phone
(Bloomberg) -- China’s domestic AI chipmakers are making fast progress in closing the gap on international leaders, according to SenseTime Group Inc. co-founder Xu Bing.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Returns to T+1 Stock Trading After a CenturyTreasuries Hit as US Sales Struggle to Lure Buyers: Markets WrapFor Private Credit’s Top Talent, $1 Million a Year Is Not EnoughIsraeli Airstrike and Egyptian Guard’s Death Ratchet Up TensionsMortgages Stuck Around 7% Force Rapid Rethink of American D
Cody McDavis' life changed forever with a few strokes of a pen.
Retiring at age 50 would be a dream for most people, as it would leave you with a few decades of time and, hopefully, health, to enjoy your life. The key to achieving this dream, though, is to put aside … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 50 With $1.5 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia tech company is paying $38,500 to settle claims that it discriminated by posting a job listing seeking white, U.S.-born candidates for an opening as a business analyst.
MONTREAL — A Quebec judge is authorizing a class action from shareholders against Bombardier Inc. over claims that the plane maker presented a false picture of its financial situation in 2018, a turbulent year that saw its share price tank.
So, you have a financial advisor. This is a great first step, but now, you're starting to wonder if the advice they're giving is actually... not great. Be Aware: I'm a Financial Advisor: Here's Why My...
President Xi Jinping warned against a lopsided rush of investment into the new energy sector and promised China would be a place for fair competition in a meeting with business executives and economists, held as a row with the US and Europe over purported industrial overcapacity is all but certain to escalate. Xi, who previously warned against economic bubbles stemming from pouring an excess of resources into certain fields, said support for the "new three" commodities - electric vehicles, lithi
The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as investors awaited domestic GDP data this week that could guide expectations for Bank of Canada interest rate cuts. Canadian gross domestic product data, due on Friday, is expected to show the economy expanding at an annualized rate of 2.2% in the first quarter. "With the population surging, output likely contracted for a seventh consecutive quarter on a per-capita basis, further widening Canada's performance gap relative to the United States," Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, said in a note.
OTTAWA — Four university presidents conceded to members of Parliament today that antisemitism is a problem on their campuses. MPs questioned the presidents of the University of Toronto, McGill University, Concordia University and the University of British Columbia about their codes of conduct, responses to pro-Palestinian encampments and efforts to include Jewish students in equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives. When Liberal MP Anthony Housefather asked all four about whether antisemitism
Experts generally recommend that retirement planning should start as early as possible, but it's never too late to start saving. Still, saving for retirement has been difficult for many Americans due...