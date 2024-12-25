54-year-old woman dies after getting trapped under a vehicle exiting driveway

MONTREAL — A 54-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle exiting a driveway in Montreal’s Lachine borough has died.

Montreal police say they received a call for the woman on Christmas Day at around 12:25 p.m.

Police say she got trapped under the vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

She died in hospital.

Investigators say the 69-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was treated for shock.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press