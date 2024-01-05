54-year-old woman 'violently attacked' during early-morning ambush in Martin County
A 54-year-old woman was violently attacked as she attempted to get into her car Thursday morning, deputies said.
A 54-year-old woman was violently attacked as she attempted to get into her car Thursday morning, deputies said.
Footage shows the man, Deobra Redden, launch himself over Judge Mary Kay Holthus' desk and attack her in the Nevada courtroom.
Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via GettyGhislaine Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison for luring young women into sexual abuse by multimillionaire predator Jeffrey Epstein, shared her thoughts via an attorney ahead of the release of court documents expected to name well over 100 people connected with Epstein. Maxwell’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala, said on NewsNation’s Cuomo that Maxwell has “nothing to say” about the impending release of names—but that the former socialite takes issue with
Hours after casting off from the Port of Palm Beach, two cruise passengers said they were sexually assaulted by a member of the crew.
The names of the two politicians remain redacted.
Israeli police are documenting cases of rape and sexual violence during the Hamas attack on Israel. One man recounts what he saw.
Rudy Giuliani called on a Georgia state judge Thursday to schedule a hearing over a motion to throw out his criminal indictment on election interference charges. The demand comes nearly four months after the motion was originally filed on Sept. 8. Giuliani pleaded not guilty to a set of charges surrounding the broad Georgia election…
The two children aged 13 and 10 were at a restaurant in Denmark when they were reportedly put into two rental cars
The 16-year-old’s World of Warcraft account was active in the man’s home, the sheriff’s office said.
Jenner posted vacation snapshots, featuring her in a sheer $1,200 Helsa gown, to Instagram along with a message of self reflection
“It is as if Ms. Hague was naked in a public space,” the lawsuit said.
WARNING: This story contains details of murder and attempted suicide.A woman serving a life sentence for killing her eight-year-old daughter has died in custody at the Fraser Valley Institution in Abbotsford, B.C.Lisa Batstone, 50, died on Jan. 1, according to a news release from the Correctional Service Canada (CSC). The cause of death has not been released.Batstone was found guilty of second-degree murder four years ago for the 2014 suffocation death of daughter Teagan Batstone and sentenced t
The model rang in the new year with Bad Bunny on a friends vacation, after calling it quits with the rapper in December
The 11-year-old girl “stared at him in shock,” the sheriff’s office said.
Seven people were convicted in what is believed to be the largest prosecution of its kind in Scotland.
Nicole Zambrano was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound in her home on Monday
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's younger brother appeared at a court hearing Wednesday, where three of the four charges against him were dropped
Court cameras capture the moment a defendant leaps to attack a judge in Nevada's Clark County
Vindication has come for two Saint John men who maintained for 40 years that they were wrongly convicted of murdering another man.Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie walked out of the Saint John courthouse on Thursday as innocent men after Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare ruled they were not guilty of the 1983 murder of George Leeman."I feel good," was Gillespie's response outside the courthouse when asked how he felt.Mailman, who is thin and has been weakened by terminal cancer
A video of the interaction has amassed over 5 million views on TikTok
A member of the Proud Boys who disappeared after being convicted for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison. Christopher Worrell, 52, was convicted last year of seven counts related to his conduct during the riot, including assaulting Capitol Police officers with pepper spray and…