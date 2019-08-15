54 Years after We Drove This Ford GT40 Roadster, It's Being Auctioned for Millions

From Car and Driver

RM Sotheby's will auction a 1965 Ford GT40 roadster prototype in Monterey on Friday, August 16, and it's expected to go for millions.

Interestingly, this is the very same GT40 Car and Driver tested for our November 1965 issue.

The winning bidder is welcome to invite C/D over to test the GT40 again.



Everyone has those moments when they're reminded of their age. Maybe you caught a few scraggly gray hairs poking out of your nose, or you realized that your high-school dream car is now old enough for historical or vintage license plates. Our latest reminder that Car and Driver is a mature entity came when we noticed that RM Sotheby's is auctioning off a rare 1965 Ford GT40 roadster at the 2019 Monterey Car Week—one that we reviewed 54 years ago.

Look, we're not trying for a low-key flex here by mentioning that we've been around for over 60 years expertly critiquing the automotive industry. (But, hey, as a reminder, we have been.) We're mentioning this GT40's Car and Driver link because the story behind the story involves Carroll Shelby; Ford's frantic push to beat Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans after sputtering failures in '64 and '65; an incredibly rare GT40 prototype; and Ken Miles, one of the Ford Le Mans drivers. With that car set to sell for millions of dollars on Friday, August 16, at the auctions surrounding this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance festivities, we felt now is as good a time as any to delve into our connection to it.

An Invitation from Carroll Shelby

We are one of only two publications to have been given original access to this Ford GT40 prototype (the other was Sports Car Graphic), and that access came from none other than Carroll Shelby himself. It was his beckoning that landed former editor Brock Yates in the GT40 prototype's driver's seat during a summertime testing session at Riverside Raceway in 1965. On hand for assistance? Ken Miles, one of the drivers who'd later help bring Ford the checkered flag in the '66 Le Mans race in the automaker's famous 1-2-3 photo finish. Also present was his mechanic.

Miles was at Riverside testing the GT40 roadster, of which only three existed at that time. The chassis, GT/108, had been built by Ford Advanced Vehicles in England and delivered to Shelby American for completion in early 1965. Shelby installed a 289-cubic-inch Ford V-8, a Colotti four-speed manual transmission, and Borrani wire wheels on the topless, right-hand-drive Mk II GT40.

Ford had begun shifting its Le Mans strategy around that time, effectively giving outside control over its GTs' development to Shelby American after the car fell flat in 1964 and 1965 races. In a separate piece on the GT40 program we published in June 1965, we noted that the transfer of the GT program to Shelby made all the sense in the world: The man and his budding performance outfit had created the insanely successful Cobra race car, plus it had turned the Mustang into a racing success. Shelby also was based in Southern California, a much more consistent testing venue than seasonal Dearborn, Michigan. And, we noted, nearby Riverside raceway was far, far away from European racetracks, where rival Ferrari might sniff out Ford's game in the lead-up to Le Mans. Hence how we ended up at Riverside on a steamy hot spring day, with Ken Miles and GT40 no. 108.

Don't Meet Your Heroes

Ken Miles was both a development driver and one of Shelby's racers, and he was a gifted fellow. He also was surprisingly hands off with our Brock Yates, even though he had been instructed to let this journalist loose on a sun- and oil-soaked Riverside Raceway in a 385-hp racing prototype. As Yates wrote later, "I tugged on my coveralls and buckled my helmet with two things in mind: don't do anything dumb and don't try to be a hero."

